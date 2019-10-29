As plans for the 100th anniversary of Route 66 get underway, members of the Oklahoma state government are opening the state’s “front door” wide with the establishment of the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission.
Signed into law in late April when Gov. Kevin Stitt approved its formation, the commission formally begins work on Thursday.
The 21-member group includes Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, who represents Ottawa, Delaware, Craig and Mayes counties.
The commission, according to House Bill 1774, will work through June 30, 2027, to “to celebrate the important history of Route 66 in Oklahoma through commemorative, educational and community events.”
Bergstrom served as a Senate co-author for the commission legislation. Since tourism is one of his key issues, he asked for the commission appointment.
“There’s a whole lot of folks around the world who come to this country and Oklahoma to travel on or visit Route 66,” Bergstrom said. “Clearly we have something good here. This will bring business to Oklahoma and our region. We can use it to market our state.”
“Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell has a saying that tourism is the front door to Oklahoma,” Bergstrom said, adding this idea is confirmed with Ottawa and Delaware counties earning the rank as the third-largest tourism region behind the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas.
Bergstrom said Pinnell is a “great salesman” for the state.
“He is passionate about what he believes in, and it is clear that he believes in Oklahoma and our potential in regard to tourism and economic development,” Bergstrom said. “We are fortunate to have him leading the charge on the Route 66 Centennial Commission.”
Bergstrom said he hopes the commission can educate people around the country and world about life in Oklahoma.
“I’ve gone to conferences and talked about how Grand Lake and Lake Hudson are in my district, and I’ve met people who didn’t know Oklahoma had lakes,” Bergstrom said. “We have so much more (to offer), from the Fishing Trails to Route 66 miles. There’s so much to see and do spread out throughout the rest of Oklahoma.”
Bergstrom said he believes Route 66’s centennial provides the state with an extraordinary opportunity.
“It’s a gift we should take advantage of,” Bergstrom said. “We want to find a way for Oklahoma to be in the top 10 of everything possible, including tourism.”
Looking ahead
House Majority leader Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, who serves as the chairman of the House tourism committee, said he’s pleased with the formation of the commission.
“What we know is that we are not doing a good job in taking advantage of Route 66 from an economic standpoint,” West said. “The commission will be a part of working with the towns, communities and stakeholders on Route 66 and coming up with a strategic plan moving forward.”
With Route 66 running through Northeast Oklahoma, West said, he’s excited to see the potential for growth and local revenue in towns such as Afton and Vinita.
West and his wife, Elizabeth, took their four children to the Grand Canyon this summer, traveling Route 66.
“We stayed in Williams, Arizona. The population is around 3,000 people, and outside of being within an hour of the south rim of the Grand Canyon, they had no industry except Route 66,” West said. “The town was packed every day with visitors from all over Europe and Asia that were there for one reason, to get that Route 66 experience.”
West said he watched as visitors spent money on “anything with Route 66 on it.” He said the town partnered with the Navajo tribe so that visitors could experience Native American history as well.
“I think this could be a game-changer for a lot of small towns in Oklahoma,” West said. “We are heavily reliant on sales tax in Oklahoma, so the more visitors we have, the more sales tax is generated.”
State ‘salesman’
During a recent tourism summit in Claremore, Pinnell described his plans as the first designated secretary for tourism and branding to “set the state on fire, in a good way.”
“We want people to see how great Oklahoma is,” Pinnell said. Oklahoma, and specifically Route 66, he said, provides visitors with an “authentic America.”
Pinnell’s plans include hosting a two-day meeting for Route 66 stakeholders Dec. 3-4 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
“With 400 drivable miles in the state, we have more drivable miles (for Route 66) than anywhere else,” Pinnell said. “We want Oklahoma to be a premier state.
“If we don’t define who we are as a state, 49 other states will."
Pinnell is also planning a trip to the Czech Republic to promote Route 66 at an international conference after state officials noticed an influx of Czechs.
“They said, 'The Mother Road represents freedom to us,'” Pinnell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.