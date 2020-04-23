The Oklahoma governor's plan to begin reopening the state for business today flies in the face of the latest projections of a leading data research institute tracking the progress of COVID-19 around the world.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle places Oklahoma in a group of 18 states that their most recent data analysis suggests will not reach a prescribed threshold to begin relaxing social distancing policies until June 8 or later. Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas all fall in the same group.
The institute recommends that states and nations wait until COVID-19 numbers drop below one prevalent infection per 1 million people before easing back on social distancing measures. IHME warns that relaxation of social distancing policies in advance of that threshold runs a substantial risk of a resurgence of the virus.
Projections released Wednesday pushed back the date at which institute research now suggests Oklahoma may be able to ease measures to June 17. Data released one day previously had put the state's projected date at June 14.
Oklahoma actually saw a spike in coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, when Gov. Kevin Stitt announced his three-phase plan to reopen the state's economy beginning today with "personal care" businesses, such as barber shops, salons, spas and pet groomers.
The governor cited data showing the state's hospitalizations had peaked on March 30 and have been trending downward. But the president of Oklahoma State Medical Association called the plan "hasty at best" and warned that there actually has been an ongoing growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Efforts to obtain comment on the IHME projections from the Oklahoma governor's office on Thursday were unsuccessful.
The IHME data model projects that several states located in the interior of the U.S. will continue seeing numbers above the threshold for safe relaxation of social distancing policies well into June.
The "safe" date for Missouri changed from June 7 on Tuesday to June 10 in projections released Wednesday. The date for Kansas is now June 21 and for Arkansas June 22.
Other states projected to be among the last that may safely ease restrictions are: Texas, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Iowa, Arizona, Utah, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. New York and New Jersey — the two states hit hardest by the pandemic to date — are projected to be able to begin easing restrictions in the first week of June.
Thirty states may be able to safely roll back social distancing measures in May. The first five — with "safe" dates projected between May 4 and May 10 — are Vermont, West Virginia, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii.
Containment strategies
The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation recommends that any relaxation of social distancing policies in the states be accompanied by aggressive containment strategies to avoid resurgences of COVID-19.
Those strategies include widespread testing, contact tracing and isolation of confirmed cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.