A series of what the state calls trails weaving through Northeast Oklahoma highlight just how important fishing, music and now craft beer are to the area.
The tourist trails, part of Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell’s emphasis on Oklahoma tourism, are designed to pull in a wide range of tourists, spanning ages and demographics.
“(They) give us a larger, bigger opportunity to draw in more people to the state,” Pinnell said. “The diversity of the tourism trails gives as more choices as we pull in tourists.”
Northeast Oklahoma includes stops on the fishing, music, craft beer and Route 66 trails, in both Ottawa and Delaware counties. Another growing trail focuses on historic black towns in Oklahoma, and includes the newly opened Greenwood Rising Museum in Tulsa.
“Tourists are smart, and they will find what trails interest them,” Pinnell said. “You can never have too many trails.”
Pinnell expects to add trails as the tourism outreach expands. Potential trails include an emphasis on the Jefferson Highway, which enters Oklahoma in Miami, and those which focus on food, such as a burger trail highlighting the state’s onion burger.
“We want to play to our strengths,” Pinnell said, adding he sees his job as lieutenant governor as the position to keep focus on the state’s tourism industry, especially as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve bounced back some over the summer, and we’re bullish as we enter the fall,” Pinnell said. “Last year we started the #OKHereWeGo effort, when COVID hit, to encourage people to shop local and do staycations.”
That effort, he said, was successful. The state is set to receive another round of COVID-19 relief dollars, some of which, Pinnell said, are earmarked to provide additional help for the tourism industry.
He expects targeting travelers within a four- to five-hour radius of Oklahoma, who may decide to take regional fall trips rather than those that would require flights.
“Historically in Oklahoma, tourism is regarded as the third-largest industry in the state,” Pinnell said. “It generates over $700 million in state and local tax revenue, and employs tens of thousands."
“Oklahoma is unique because of our Native American history, Route 66, the Chisolm Trail and our outdoor recreation. When you roll all of that in a ball, with being centrally located, it’s one of our strengths in Oklahoma.”
Honoring musical roots
On July 30, Pinnell announced the next phase of the state’s music trail during the Route 66 Heritage Festival in Miami.
The second phase takes the trail from only a virtual resource to include landmark-based stops. In downtown Miami, the plan is to create a stop on Route 66 to honor Steve and Cassie Gaines.
The brother and sister duo were part of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. They died in October 1977 when the plane carrying the group between performances crashed.
For Debbie East, one of the people behind the Ottawa County Musicians Tribute Committee, having physical recognition of the Gaineses “puts Miami on the literal map” just like the fishing trail includes Grand Lake.
“This is a great way to pay tribute to those who came before and blazed a trail,” East said. “As a hometown lover, I want it to open up the possibilities in local kids minds ‘I can do this too, because they did it.’”
She hopes the trail will eventually include other Miami recording stars like Kiefer Thompson of Thompson Square, Keith Anderson and David Osborne — three Miami natives who have a presence in their respective national markets.
“We want to be a music destination,” East said. “We were this past weekend, and next year is already being planned.”
Angling for visitors
Since the fishing trail opened two years ago, Tommy Vaughn has noticed an influx of new people coming to Grand Lake to try their hand at fishing.
Vaughn, a professional guide with No Wake Guide Service, is one of the guides listed on the Oklahoma Fishing Trail.
In the last two years, Vaughn has seen a variety of clients, including a Japanese tourist who flew in to go fishing on Grand Lake, as well as a single mother wanting to take two 12-year-old boys on a fishing trip.
Vaughn sees the trail as beneficial because it outlines all of the various fish available to catch within the state, giving detailed information about the various regions.
During the summer on Grand Lake, Vaughn takes anglers fishing for white bass and crappie during the day and bow fishing for invasive species at night. In the fall, catfishing takes center stage. From midfall to May, Vaughn leads spoonbill fishing excursions.
The growth in trips has spurred Vaughn to expand his business to include two boats. He averages 250 guided trips each year.
Craft beer
The Downstream Crafted Brewing Co., part of the Quapaw Nation of Oklahoma’s infrastructure at Downstream Casino, began almost five years ago. It earned a spot on the state’s newest venture — the craft beer trail — earlier this summer.
Housed in Legend’s Sports Bar, inside the casino, the brewing company is run by lead brewer Michael Williams and the casino’s food and beverage director, Lucus Setterfield.
Williams said he’s happy to see craft beer gaining prominence in the state, with more than 80 craft breweries.
“We have talented brewers doing new things,” Williams said. “Being part of something like this brings everyone together. I’m excited about the greater appreciation for the craft. It’s a smart tourism packaging.”
Setterfield agreed. As a self-described foodie, Setterfield said he likes to find unique food or beverage locations while traveling.
“Casinos are always casinos,” Setterfield said. “But the difference with Downstream is that we have these auxiliary things that nobody else does. It’s part of our story.”
He said the trail helps connect with people in new ways. Setterfield expects the brewery might draw in people looking for a good craft beer, who then might stick around for other features at Downstream.
Behind the scenes
Using two fermentation tanks and two bright tanks, Williams creates a variety of ales and lagers. Some of the beers use items grown in the tribe’s greenhouses, while others are infused with honey from the tribe’s bees.
Five beers are part of the brewery’s main staples: Flat Rock Red, Honey Brown Bomber, Craft House Klosch, Gentleman Bison IPA and Bohemian Drifter Pilsner.
Williams describes Flat Rock Red as an American amber ale with caramel notes. Honey Brown Bomber is a traditional brown ale with homegrown honey. Craft House Klosch is a nod to the German-style golden ale. Gentleman Bison IPA is an India pale ale, while Bohemian Drifter is a pilsner-style lager, made famous by Czech brewmasters.
“We rotate through them and have them depending upon supply and demand,” Williams said.
Other brews are added as seasonal specials. This fall and winter, Williams is planning to create an Oktoberfest beer, and a winter or Christmas ale. He also hopes to try his hand at making a coffee ale before the end of the year.
Beers made by Williams are only available at the casino. All are found within Red Oak Steakhouse and Legend’s Sports Bar, while a selection may be found through the casino’s beverage service and center bar.
“It’s a great small footprint system,” Setterfield said. “Mike brews and ferments the beer. Then we take it and put it into kegs and warehouse it until we need it.”
Williams brews about 5,500 gallons of beer each year. Setterfield said they sell everything as fast as Williams brews it. They sell the beer for $4 per glass or $6 for a sample of four beers.
