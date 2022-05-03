OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers Tuesday vowed that Oklahoma would be the most “pro-life state in the nation” after learning that the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to allow states to choose whether to allow abortion access. State abortion rights advocates at the same time said they were “terrified at this point.”
Anti-abortion supporters said they’re confident that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade would trigger Oklahoma’s century-old abortion prohibition despite any recent anti-abortion legislation signed into law.
On Monday night, a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicated that justices plan to overturn the 50-year-old constitutional right and leave it to states to enact their own laws.
Oklahoma's 1910 law, which would be triggered by the expected Supreme Court ruling, bans all abortions except to save the life of the mother. Oklahoma Republican lawmakers, who have championed several of the most recent restrictions, said they do not plan to carve out an exception for victims of rape or incest.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a measure that would prohibit abortion procedures after about the sixth week of pregnancy. The bill, modeled after one passed in Texas last year, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected unless there’s a verified medical emergency. Barring a court order, it takes effect immediately upon Stitt's signature. Oklahoma’s measure, known as the Heartbeat Act, also contains a provision that would allow any person to take civil action against anyone who performs an abortion or helps a woman obtain one. Those who prevail would receive damages of at least $10,000 and could sue within six years of the purported violation.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a statement Tuesday that decades of “steadfast prayer and unwavering legislative efforts to protect the lives of the unborn are finally on the doorsteps of success.”
“When the Supreme Court’s reported vote is finalized, Oklahoma’s trigger law and other proactive pro-life policies we have enacted will immediately end abortion here and set the stage for Oklahoma to become the most pro-life state in the nation,” he said.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said Tuesday a lot of people in Oklahoma and around the country are “understandably terrified at this point,” despite knowing that is probably going to happen given the current composition of the court.
She said Roe has been sort of “a security blanket” for many Americans because no matter what states did or how they tried to “chip away at the right to abortion,” they knew this was a constitutional matter above all else.
“I do feel this increased concern and anxiety among people who they probably don’t ever see themselves accessing abortion, but might be in a situation where they’re in a very wanted pregnancy, and are facing a really tough decision that should be left to them and their doctor and their partner and their faith leader, and this suddenly is going to come between that,” Virgin said.
She said should Oklahoma revert back to its 1910 law, it would lead to abortion clinics shutting down, which would force women to travel to other states where the procedure remains protected.
“Just because Roe’s struck down does not mean abortion will end,” Virgin said. “It will just be outsourced to other states. People who have means will travel to access the care that they need. Those who don’t have the means to travel will be in Oklahoma facing a very tough and dangerous situation.”
In Planned Parenthood Great Plains' four-state region, which covers Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, three states have trigger laws that would move to criminalize and outlaw abortion immediately. There’s an ongoing fight to protect access in Kansas, which has the only state-level constitutional protection, said Emily Wales, interim president and CEO of the group, which provides abortions at two clinics in Oklahoma.
Wales described the news that the U.S. Supreme Court plans to overhaul a 50-year-old constitutional right as “an awful moment” and a “very dark day.” She said the right to access abortion that women’s grandmothers fought for and their mothers enjoyed will no longer be a reality for them. Patients, she said, also will lose the ability to make private medical decisions.
Abortion remains a constitutionally protected right until the Supreme Court issues its final ruling, she said. That is expected this summer.
