A north-central Oklahoma man who flies several Nazi swastika flags at his home was arrested early Sunday morning after a shooting involving one of the flags, authorities said.
Alexander John Feaster, 44, of Hunter was booked in Garfield County Detention Facility on charges of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held without bond.
Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said deputies responded to a 3:08 a.m. call reporting shots fired in Hunter. Reports included that a woman in her 20s had been shot.
Helm said four units responded to the 200 block of East Cherokee in the northeastern Garfield County town and found a woman with four gunshot entry wounds. He said the woman was treated at the scene and later transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Helm said Sunday morning the woman was undergoing surgery and that a status condition for her was unavailable.
Deputies learned there was a party across the street from Feaster's residence, 217 E. Cherokee. On a dare, the woman who was shot attempted to steal one of Feaster's flags. She was shot after taking one of the flags, Helm said.
Feaster was taken into custody without incident. The sheriff said a search warrant was obtained for Feaster's residence and that deputies recovered a rifle and "numerous other weapons and rounds."
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist with the investigation, Helm said.
