NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge sentenced an Oklahoma man Monday to 15 years in prison for his role in a purported shooting at a Seneca police officer during a vehicle pursuit.
Bradley R. Holmes Jr., 24, of Miami, Oklahoma, entered an Alford plea at a hearing in Newton County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree assault and aiding or abetting the discharging of a firearm from a vehicle in a plea agreement dismissing a third count of armed criminal action. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.
Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and assessed Holmes concurrent terms of 15 years on each conviction.
The shooting Sept. 12 followed a Seneca police officer's attempt to pull over a pickup truck that was leaving Big Daddy's convenience store lot in Seneca for having license plates that did not match the vehicle, A pursuit ensued down Missouri Highway 43 south of town with shots fired out the back of the truck through a sliding rear window.
No one was injured in the shooting, but rounds struck the center of the officer's windshield, the front license plate of his patrol car and near both its headlights, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The officer had a rider in his car at the time and was forced to stop and let the rider out when he realized he was drawing fire from the fleeing vehicle.
The truck left the roadway, busting through a fence and crossing a field before crashing into a tree about a third of a mile off the roadway. All three occupants got out and fled on foot at that point but were located and arrested a short time later.
Also charged in the incident were Kenneth C. Nelums, 61, of Picher, Oklahoma, and Tony L. Helms, 53, of Baxter Springs, Kansas. Their cases are still pending.
Affidavits filed in the case state that store surveillance video showed the youngest of the three suspects climbing into the back seat of the Ford Ranger truck just before the pursuit began.
Newton County deputies and the Seneca officer recovered a .22-caliber rifle and a sandal on the ground by the truck where it crashed as well as a shotgun and a handgun on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. When officers caught up to Holmes near the crash, he had no shoes or socks on and was taken to a hospital for treatment of a back injury.
Under questioning before transport, Holmes purportedly refused to identify the other two occupants of the vehicle and asked why he should since he expected to be the one "getting all the charges anyway," according to an affidavit. Prosecutor Will Lynch indicated in a news release Monday announcing the sentencing of Holmes that investigators have not developed clear evidence as to which of the three actually fired the shots.
