A Wyandotte, Oklahoma, man died of injuries suffered when the motorcycle he was riding Thursday night on West Seventh Street in Joplin collided with a pickup truck at the intersection with Gray Avenue.
Joplin police say Shannon Burleson, 41, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead following the 6 p.m. accident.
According to police, multiple witnesses reported seeing Burleson's westbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed leading up to the collision with a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Jeff Carr, 49, of Joplin, as Carr was eastbound and making a left turn onto Gray Avenue. Burleson was thrown from his bike.
Debris from the collision struck a third vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign of the intersection. Carr and the occupants of his truck sought treatment for minor injuries following the accident, police said.
The investigation of the accident by the Joplin Police Department's major crash team remained open on Friday.
