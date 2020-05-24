Oklahoma nonprofit fundraising for Navajo Nation COVID-19 response

Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.