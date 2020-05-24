Oklahoma nonprofit fundraising for Navajo Nation COVID-19 response

NORMAN, Okla. — A local nonprofit is seeking community support for a fundraiser benefiting Navajo Nation families and children who have been particularly hard hit by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The Auntie Project: Native Women of Service, a nonprofit founded in Norman and led by indigenous women from across Oklahoma, has partnered with the Navajo Nation’s Department of Family Services to directly support Navajo Nation families through its Navajo Nation COVID-19 Family Relief Effort.
Auntie Project President Amanda Cobb-Greetham said recently that the nonprofit saw the need on the Navajo Nation and has been able to connect directly with its government to get necessities straight to families in need.
“There are whole families, entire families, where every single member has the virus, and there’s a need for direct supplies,” Cobb-Greetham said. “We partnered with their Department of Family Services, who knows what families need what and where they are, so every dollar we raise will go directly to Navajo Family Services so that they can then get whatever supplies that particular family needs.”
As of last week, Indian Health Service showed that the Navajo Nation had more than 3,800 total COVID-19 cases, representing more than half of the total COVID-19 cases reported in tribal communities across the nation. Doctors Without Borders and the University of California-San Francisco have sent teams to assist various communities throughout the Navajo Nation, which is located in parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, The Arizona Republic has reported.
The Auntie Project is a multigenerational initiative with leaders ages 35 to 85 and members representing more than 12 tribes, Cobb-Greetham said. While the nonprofit started in Norman last summer and involves leaders from across the state, Cobb-Greetham said the project helps indigenous communities wherever they are in need.
The organization is also completely run by volunteers, Cobb-Greetham said, meaning that any donations go straight toward fundraising initiatives and aren’t used to cover overhead costs.
For this initiative, The Auntie Project is asking for financial donations only. The money will be used by Navajo Family Services to fund direct services — from food and health needs to masks and sanitation supplies — for Navajo Nation families and children, Cobb-Greetham said.
“Think about the worst you’ve ever felt with the flu or anything, and how you just cannot pull yourself out of bed to get up and do anything. Now imagine that your whole family feels the same way and that you’re out in a rural area and that you’re a long way from any kind of supply,” Cobb-Greetham said. “Family Services can get out there and help.”
The Auntie Project was sparked in summer 2019 as the women behind the nonprofit saw that migrant children were going to be held at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, and recalled the fort's history of incarcerating native people. While plans to detain undocumented children at Fort Sill were eventually called off, The Auntie Project ended up raising about $20,000 to partner with the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank and get food to children at the border, Cobb-Greetham said.
Since that first initiative, The Auntie Project has also supported Sovereign Charter School in Oklahoma City, where the nonprofit has worked to fund a food pantry on school grounds and emergency food boxes to families affected by the pandemic. Cobb-Greetham said a large part of the nonprofit’s mission is to support children and spread the community care and presence that aunties can bring.
“They’re the aunties whether you’re their actual blood-related kin or not — these are the women who show up, who are always there, who bring food, who provide love, who have hugs, who give advice, who do whatever is needed to do,” Cobb-Greetham said. “They just show up and just love kids.”
As of last week, The Auntie Project had raised about $6,000 for the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Family Relief Effort, Cobb-Greetham said.
The nonprofit is looking to raise $10,000 immediately to send to Navajo Nation Family Services, but the fundraising project will be ongoing according to the agency’s needs, Cobb-Greetham said. Donations can be made at theauntieproject.com or on the nonprofit’s Facebook page at theauntieproject.
“All Native Americans have way too much experience with pandemic and epidemic infectious disease issues — for hundreds of years, it has devastated tribes and native people,” Cobb-Greetham said. “Native people are also resilient and persevering, and the only way to get through things is together, to help each other."
