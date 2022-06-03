GROVE, Okla. — For the past few weeks, Wesley Hood has received an education beyond the classroom walls.
Hood, a second-year medical student at the Oklahoma State University College of Medicine in Tulsa, has taken part in an externship shadowing Dr. Caitlin Schaede, a pediatrician with Integris Grove Medical Group. The externship is designed to supplement a student’s classroom learning with real-life experience in rural medicine through a hands-on process in a variety of settings beyond the metro areas of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, officials said.
“The benefit is it exposes medical students, early on in their career, to what rural medicine can be like,” Schaede said. “In rural Oklahoma, you have a chance to see some really cool cases in a one-on-one setting.”
In metro practices, Schaede said students like Hood would find themselves competing to observe procedures with other students and residents.
“This gives them a deeper experience,” Schaede said, adding externships like this helped shape the direction of her own career.
While Hood has not selected his specialty — he has at least six years of classes and residency remaining — the experience in Grove gave him a taste of what may be ahead in his career.
“I appreciate what’s going on in other parts of the state,” Hood said. “Following Dr. Schaede, she’s got her own method as she goes through the patients ranging from well visits to sick visits. It’s both routine and not routine. It definitely keeps you on your toes.”
Hood, 42, a U.S. Army veteran, and his wife, Amber, live in the Tulsa metro area with their seven children ranging in age from 2 to 24. Before entering medical school, Hood’s career path included a time of selling Medicare insurance.
“It struck me that I could help hundreds as an insurance agent, but as a doctor, I could help thousands more,” Hood said.
He chose the Grove area for his externship because of family connections. While he was used to seeing the tourist side of the Grand Lake region because of past visits, the externship helped him see the complete socioeconomic picture.
It gave him a higher appreciation for what medical practitioners face in rural communities, he said.
“OSU’s mission is to get rural doctors and rural primary care physicians,” Hood said. “It’s at the core of what they teach and train (students) for.”
During the externship, Hood said he found many of the skills he learned in the customer service arena came into play. He said working with Schaede and her patients has given him an appreciation for pediatric care.
“I initially got into this because of geriatrics,” Hood said with a smile. “You fall for the kids. I’m not backing myself into a corner yet.”
