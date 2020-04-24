TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A wife and husband who both teach at a regional university in Northeast Oklahoma have developed an online survey to track thought patterns on social distancing.
Beth Melles, assistant professor of psychology and counseling, and Audell Shelburne, professor of English, titled their project "Thought Patterns and Social Distancing During the COVID-19 Pandemic." They are faculty members at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
"It stemmed from a desire to use my skills to make an impact," Melles said. "I've seen a lot of research on the medical front — just now, seeing more behavioral or psychological studies."
Social distancing, also called physical distancing, means keeping space between oneself and other people outside of the home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The couple's study aims to determine people's willingness to practice social distancing and how they practiced it in the past seven days.
The study has two components. One looks at the motives of control, and the other is an experiment to see if people can be educated to have their views changed. Melles' theory is that if people think life just happens, they're less likely to practice social distancing.
Melles has family in Austin, Texas, and she has noticed they were responding differently to distancing guidelines. With the different levels of authority not always in agreement on how the situation should be handled, people may not understand how to stay as safe as possible.
"Shelter in place — what does that mean? Communication to the people needs to be credible," she said. "You have to give people specific steps."
Survey takers must live in the United States and be 18 or older. They will respond to demographic questions and queries about their behaviors, typical ways of thinking and beliefs about the future. They will also be asked to read through information about social distancing. The survey takes 20 to 30 minutes to complete; about 230 responses had been completed as of April 17.
If one person does not reduce exposure, he or she would infect 1.5 people in five days, leading to 406 people being infected in 30 days. If social distancing is reduced by 50%, 1.25 people would be infected in five days, and 15 in 30 days. By reducing exposure by 75%, 0.625 are infected in five days, and 2.5 in 30 days.
Melles said the more participation the survey gets, the more helpful the information will be. She said she'll finish collecting the data in the next couple of weeks and then analyze it.
"If we find something of significance, we'll write it up as soon as possible and get it published so other people can benefit from it," she said. "The write-up portion takes the most time. You have to provide what you found and the reasoning behind the hypothesis."
Melles has extended family in England and spent her developmental years in France. She has taught at NSU for five years and said she is pretty serious about social distancing.
"It's been interesting being here during this time," she said. "At the moment, our only weapon we have to fight it is social distancing."
To take the survey, visit https://ousurvey.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6i10AcqmNdISzaZ.
