OKLAHOMA CITY — Rather than eliminating the sales tax on menstrual products like many other states, a Duncan lawmaker is proposing a first-of-its-kind approach to tackle period poverty.
State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said Oklahoma women currently pay an estimated $3.7 million a year in taxes on period products. Senate Bill 1499 would place $1 million of that into a special State Department of Health fund so that the agency can contract with county health departments, nonprofits, local organizations and churches to purchase and distribute free menstrual products to poor Oklahomans.
“Nobody should have to choose between eating and menstruating in a safe and healthy manner,” Garvin said. She said women who don’t have access to period products are using items like newspapers and rags instead, which can lead to severe infections.
The national Alliance for Period Supplies said in 2020 about 847,000 Oklahoma women and girls between the age of 12 and 44 lived in Oklahoma. Of those, 1 in 5 lived in poverty and likely struggled to access period supplies.
Oklahoma, meanwhile, is one of 30 states that still taxes period supplies, the group said.
Garvin said she’s been working on the bill with medical students in an effort to level gender equity. She initially considered following the lead of the 20 other states that have banned taxation, but ultimately believes her strategy would have a bigger long-term impact. She said the typical woman would save about $40 to $50 a year if the tax were eliminated.
“For most women, that’s not really making a huge impact,” Garvin said. “And it doesn’t really help the women who desperately need access to menstrual products because $50 is only going to last you a few months.”
Christen Jarshaw, a medical student who worked with Garvin to craft the measure, said Oklahoma has one of the top 10 highest poverty rates in the nation.
“That doesn’t just mean difficulty accessing foods. That also means difficulty accessing safe products for menstrual hygiene,” Jarshaw said.
Jarshaw, of Oklahoma City, said supporters of the bill initially urged Garvin to eliminate the sales tax on menstrual products because removing it is a form of gender equity. Women generally pay for menstrual products, she said, and eliminating the tax could improve access.
But they support the alternative plan because it would have a bigger long-term impact than saving a few dollars a month in taxes, she said.
She said women with a regular cycle pay about $30 a month for menstrual products.
“There’s studies that show there’s a real impact on people’s mental health whenever they’re not able to access period products like they want to,” Jarshaw said. “That leads them to poor outcomes both in terms of their personal lives (and) their professional lives. They may miss work or miss school because of lack of access to these needed products.”
A 2020 poll commissioned by Intimina, a feminine care company, found that 46% of women polled ages 18 to 55 said they have had to miss school because of a period while 45% have had to leave work early or cancel plans.
The average woman spends more than $6,000 on menstrual products during her reproductive lifetime, the group found.
Of those polled, 72% believed the government should provide free menstrual products at places like high and middle schools, colleges, workplaces and hotels.
“We know that it continues to be a barrier for a lot of individuals because they are expensive,” said state Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City. “They’re taxed at the same rate as a luxury good, so any way in which we can increase access is a good thing.”
She said Garvin’s strategy is designed to elevate nonprofits and organizations that can provide the products to individuals who need them the most.
Grappling with Republican lawmakers’ concerns about cutting too many taxes, Garvin came up with a creative strategy to try to solve both problems simultaneously, Hicks said.
