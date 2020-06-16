GROVE, Okla. — Tourism officials in Northeast Oklahoma are hanging out the welcome sign for tourists using a new marketing plan #GreenMeansGo as a way to highlight the state’s Green Country.
Modeled after the state’s #OKHereWeGo campaign, #GreenMeansGo is designed to encourage people to visit the 18 counties within the Green Country Tourism region — stretching from Miami to Tahlequah, Claremore to Bartlesville and all of the Grand Lake area.
“The COVID-19 pandemic decimated tourism not only in Green Country but throughout the world as ‘nonessential’ activities such as travel ceased in efforts to flatten the curve,” said Donnie Crain, executive director of the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. “We at Green Country Tourism recognized to help our tourism-oriented businesses and communities recover, it would be important for us as an organization to be on the leading edge to build traveler confidence, create demand and let would-be visitors know that Green Country tourism is open, affordable, and a safe, fun place to visit.”
Crain said the tourism board of directors wanted to find a way to promote the region, all while recognizing the “new normal” created in the wake of the pandemic. He said activities in the region, such as cruising Route 66 and sailing on Grand Lake, might suit people looking to get out for an adventure while observing social distancing and being safe.
“We want folks to be aware of the great things to see and do here — and do them,” Crain said. “That, in turns, helps our local businesses, communities and the state as a whole.”
Crain said the campaign will run during June and July, and possibly extend into August, as the region continues to bounce back from COVID-19, and people look for new ways to travel. It will include videos set for airing on television and social media.
Amanda Davis, executive director for the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, hopes the campaign brings extra impressions and awareness to the large amount of tourism products within the region.
“With travel behaviors changing, it’s crucial to get our message out to those in the region and throughout Oklahoma,” Davis said. She said 45% “of our request for travel information comes from within Oklahoma.”
Davis believes the changing habits will mean people will look for destinations close to home and have less funds available to spend, in part due to the pandemic.
“The ideas of getting out of the house and exploring and finding things to do with family will be a priority for many families,” Davis said. “There is an abundance of things to do in our region.
“Before families across Oklahoma choose to not travel, they really need to explore things in their backyards and places and/or events that they haven’t done before or maybe haven’t done in a while.”
Davis said as the region’s and state’s economies recover from the pandemic, tourism will play a vital role, especially as it helps to keep Oklahoma dollars in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.