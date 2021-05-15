PITTSBURG, Kan. — With America’s child care industry taking a substantial hit due to the pandemic, three Native American tribes in Northeast Oklahoma have partnered with Pittsburg State University to launch a scholarship program for students in early childhood education.
In the first six months of the pandemic, the U.S. child care system fell by 20% with nearly 200,000 child care workers losing their jobs, according to new report released this year from the University of California-Berkeley Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
Tens of thousands of educators lost their jobs while other employers scaled back operations or closed altogether, which has disproportionally affected women, especially women of color, who make up a large part of the child care workforce, the study said.
In an effort to build a better future for the region, three tribes in Miami— the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma and the Shawnee Tribe — are each contributing $200,000 annually for two years beginning in the fall. In total, the tribes will provide $1.2 million in the two years. The announcement was made by the tribes and PSU this month.
Authors of the report warn that the decline of the country’s child care system will likely continue without public investment and fundamental policy reform.
“Even as many providers try to keep their doors open to ensure their financial security, the combination of higher costs to meet safety protocols and lower revenue from fewer children enrolled is leading to job losses and program closures,” the authors of the study wrote. “Many of these closures and lost jobs are expected to become permanent.”
The federal Child Care Development Funding Program is aimed at that situation. It is designed to increase the availability, affordability and quality of child care services. Through the federally funded program, tribes are able to assist low-income Native American families who are working or seeking higher education with the cost of child care.
Carol Essex, who directs the Child Care Development Fund for the Ottawa Tribe, said they reached out to PSU President Steve Scott in February about the scholarship opportunity.
“Our main focus is still to provide subsidy for Native American families in the Four-State Area in 41 counties," Essex said, "but we also now need to look at the provider side, and that’s what this scholarship is going to do. We want a highly qualified, enthusiastic staff out there working with those little ones.”
Essex said one of their goals with the scholarship program is to expose students to the idea of opening a family child care home or a center-based child care facility.
“We want to introduce them to people who are already doing that and can share the business aspect with them,” she said. “We’re very excited about being able to do that. We think that it’s not only going to be a tremendous impact for our Native American communities but for everyone. Because when you have a new child care center or home open, it benefits all children — Native American and everyone else in the community, and we are thrilled with that.”
The Miami Tribe operates the Leonard Learning Center, which is licensed for 90 children between the ages of 6 weeks to 13 years. The employees are trained in early childhood education.
“They’re shaping the minds of the future,” said Tracy Beckwith, program director for the Miami Tribe. “They have the ability to change lives and make an impact for our future leaders.”
Program requirements
Students who transfer to or are already enrolled in one of two early childhood programs at PSU will be eligible for full scholarships. This includes the Child Care Development program and the Early Childhood Unified: Birth to Kindergarten Program.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to have this opportunity for students that will be in our program for the foreseeable future,” said Duane Whitbeck, chairman of PSU’s family and consumer sciences department.
The Child Development program prepares individuals to work with children ages birth through 8, families, and programs serving individuals and families within communities.
“Child Development is our longest standing program, and it doesn’t include a teacher license through the Kansas Department of Education, but graduates now work in child care settings, preschool Head Start and community programs,” said Whitbeck.
The Early Childhood Unified: Birth to Kindergarten program, which began last fall, focuses on hands-on experiences in pre-K and kindergarten classrooms working with children with and without special needs. This program results in a general and special education teaching license for programs serving children birth to kindergarten and their families.
Amber Tankersley, who coordinates PSU’s early childhood programming, said their goal with the scholarship is to offer each student approximately $7,000 to $10,000 per semester, if they meet the eligibility requirements.
“This is an incredibly life-changing opportunity for our students,” she said. “This scholarship is going to allow our students to pursue their dream of becoming an early childhood professional and hopefully make differences in the lives of children.”
To be considered, students must apply by June 7; have completed at least 45 credit hours at any higher education institution including community colleges throughout the region; maintain full-time status; part-time students taking a minimum of six hours would be eligible for partial assistance.
Applicants also must reside in the 41-county service area in the Four States, maintain a 2.5 GPA and don’t need to be a member of the Miami, Ottawa or Shawnee tribes. Recipients will be chosen by the end of June.
