OKLAHOMA CITY — State leaders this week unveiled a $5 billion, 15-year vision aimed at growing the state’s turnpike infrastructure, alleviating congestion in urban areas and adding interchanges along some of Oklahoma’s most antiquated rural routes.
The plan includes:
• Spending $252 million to finish an 8-mile loop around the south side of Oklahoma City.
• A 60-mile, $1.1 billion widening of the Turner Turnpike between Oklahoma City and Bristow.
• A 29-mile, $981 million new turnpike in east Norman near Lake Thunderbird State Park that will connect interstates 40 and 35.
• A $315 million project that will widen Will Rogers Turnpike from Tulsa to Claremore and add a full interchange at the Adair exit at Highway 28.
• Adding several new interchanges along rural turnpikes, including the Indian Nation turnpike in southeast Oklahoma.
Projects will be phased in over the next 15 years “in a manner that makes sense,” said Tim Gatz, secretary of transportation. He said officials will first focus on east-west connections in the Oklahoma City metro to alleviate congestion as well as widening the Turner Turnpike.
Toll prices will be increased to pay for the projects that will be paid for using bonds, though turnpike officials haven’t decided yet how much.
“You don’t attract businesses to the state of Oklahoma unless you’re investing aggressively in infrastructure to support the types of things they’re going to need and the opportunities they’re going to need for the future, so that’s really what’s motivating here,” Gatz said.
He also said many communities were completely bypassed when the turnpike network was built decades ago. He said new access points are needed in the interest of development and safety for people who are traveling.
Gatz said transportation officials looked at where the state has traffic problems developing — primarily the Interstate 35 and Turner Turnpike corridors — and are trying to stay ahead of it. Travel time reliability and ensuring the quality of life in major metropolitan areas are top priorities.
He doesn’t know how many homes and businesses will be affected as part of turnpike expansion plans, but said officials will do everything to minimize the impact on Oklahomans.
“By us being ahead of the curve, we can displace the fewest … people because where they’re actually putting the corridor you don’t have development yet,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “You can’t wait till it’s too late to put that road in, you just disrupt so many neighborhoods and lives, so that’s why we’ve decided to do it now to make sure that we’re getting it out there when it’s really just farmland, pasturelands you’re not disrupting.”
Stitt said the initiative, known as Access Oklahoma, is “a bold plan to make major investments” throughout the entire turnpike system.
“I think investing in infrastructure is going to make a generational impact and help Oklahoma’s economy grow for the future,” Stitt said.
He said throughout Oklahoma’s history, the state has made big investments in its infrastructure.
“Now I believe is the time that we need to double down, and we need to make investments for our future,” he said.
