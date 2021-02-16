Rolling blackouts, weather-related outages and a higher-than-normal demand on electricity and natural gas are among the issues being dealt with by Northeast Oklahoma electric and gas companies.
In Miami, the previous two days have included two rolling blackouts, as the city’s power supplier, Grand River Dam Authority, has responded to demands on the Southwest Power Pool grid.
Thomas Anderson, emergency management director, said Monday's blackout, when GRDA cut power to transmission lines without advance notice, affected approximately half of the city for more than 30 minutes.
Tuesday’s outage lasted just under an hour but was done in conjunction with city officials. It allowed feeder lines to be affected rather than transmission lines. Anderson said that meant city officials could limit the impact to residential areas.
“It’s a stressful time,” Anderson said. “We’re doing everything we can to conserve power and keep people safe.”
Anderson, who also serves as the police chief, said no injuries or medical emergencies were reported directly related to the outages.
He said GRDA officials have warned to expect blackouts to continue through Thursday. Anderson said there are two peak times — 10 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. — during which residents may experience a loss of power.
He also encouraged residents to reduce their use of natural gas. The city’s supplier, OG&E, is also experiencing peak demands as well as weather-related issues.
“They are hoping they don’t have to cut gas to customers,” Anderson said. “So far, they haven’t had to do that.”
Substation failures
Throughout Ottawa, Delaware and Craig counties, members of the Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative missed experiencing rolling blackouts.
Instead upward of 6,500 households connected to four substations lost power at different times on Monday and Tuesday due to weather-related or transmission issues.
Daniel Webster, the cooperative's general manager, said the failures at the Commerce, Gray, Zena and Ketchum substations were caused by a variety of reasons.
In Ketchum, 2,287 households experienced slightly more than two outages early Tuesday when the substation experienced equipment failure as the station’s power load went above its capacity.
With the Zena and Gray substations, 3,723 households lost power at 4 a.m. Tuesday when a switch along the power transmission line froze. Customers connected to the Zena substation were out for little more than two hours, while those on the Gray substation were out for nine hours.
In Commerce, approximately 500 households lost power midday Monday due to an issue with the power supplier.
Webster said the cooperative’s 40,000 members in a four-county region may experience additional outages.
Webster said seven of the cooperative’s highest demand days took place within the last week. The cooperative saw a 20 percent increase in total load when the system was at peak capacity. The two highest days on record were Monday with 247 megawatts and Tuesday with 254 megawatts. The previous peak, recorded during the winter of 2018, was 212 megawatts.
Webster said a combination of weather and people working from their lake homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the record demand.
Still, members appear to have taken the warnings of outages to heart and are conserving power, Webster said.
Natural gas demand
City officials in Grove are monitoring use of natural gas, warning potential slowdowns may take place if demand continues to grow.
On Tuesday, as forecasts began to call for more snow, city officials sent out a notice to residents asking them to help lessen the demand on the Grove Municipal Service Authority lines by lowering their gas consumption.
Bill Keefer, Grove city manager, said the extreme weather conditions placed a high demand on the Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, causing a ripple effect throughout the system’s 6,000-plus miles of pipeline in the Midwest.
The authority gets natural gas from the pipeline and then sells it wholesale to the cities of Jay, Fairland, Afton and Rural Water District No. 10, and retail to residents in Grove.
Keefer said officials are monitoring the pressure on the line, knowing if the line gets too stressed or challenged, residents may see an impact on what is available.
Anther issue affecting Grove residents — some gas meters and water meters have frozen during the subzero temperatures.
“It’s been challenging the last couple of days,” Keefer said. “But the folks at GMSA are doing a wonderful job in these adverse conditions.”
By the numbers
Monday's outage affected 4,000 of the 7,200 electricity customers in Miami, according to Thomas Anderson, emergency management director. Tuesday's outage was reduced to affect 2,000 customers.
