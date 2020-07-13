A Jasper County judge sentenced an Oklahoma woman to 10 years in prison Monday for a 2017 armed robbery of a woman in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Joplin.
Judge Gayle Crane assessed Alyssa M. Guevara, 32, of Bernice, Oklahoma, the prison term on a conviction for first-degree robbery. Guevara had pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 31 in a plea agreement limiting the sentence she might receive to no more than 10 years.
The conviction pertains to the robbery of Joan Stephens, of Joplin, on Jan. 3, 2017, outside the Walmart at 1501 S. Range Line Road. Guevara was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up next to Stephens in the parking lot. Guevara got out, pointed a pistol at Stephens and took her purse, which contained her cellphone, credit cards, identification and about $1,800, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A charge of first-degree robbery remains pending against the driver of the vehicle in which Guevara fled the scene. He is Joel McGuire, 32, of Coyle, Oklahoma.
Guevara faces another robbery charge she picked up this year in Joplin while free on bond in the 2017 case. In that case, she is accused of robbing Josh Lohff on April 22 at an apartment in the 200 block of South Byers Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant spent the night with the victim at a Joplin motel before having him pick up a male friend of hers the next day and driving them to the apartment on Byers Avenue. Once inside the apartment, the other man put a gun to Lohff's head while Guevara allegedly stole his cellphone and wallet containing credit cards and $200.
