MONETT, Mo. — The former Cox Monett Hospital has been gifted by CoxHealth to Life360 Community Services, which will use the building to house a number of initiatives to benefit area residents.
“We have great affection for our former hospital and are grateful for the many lives it was able to serve throughout its history,” said Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett Hospital, in a statement. “This transition is something we are very excited about, especially since it means the facility will continue to serve our friends and neighbors, and make a difference here in Monett.”
The former hospital, 801 Lincoln Ave., was built in 1953 as St. Vincent Hospital and joined the CoxHealth umbrella in 1993. It served patients until January, when the current hospital, a $42 million project, was opened east of Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on U.S. Highway 60.
The old building will be transferred to Life360 Community Services, which is based in Springfield, as early as August. Officials there say initial plans are to use the facility for mental health services, foster care services, crisis pregnancy, nutrition services, youth and child care with an onsite preschool, employment services, education, community meeting space and more.
“We are excited to partner with the Monett community to see this facility into its next chapter,” said Ted Cederblom, CEO of Life360 Community Services, in a statement. “We look forward to the many partnerships that will benefit our neighbors in Monett.”
Springfield-based CoxHealth also operates hospitals in Branson and Lamar.
