As temperatures and wind chills dip below freezing, medical officials are warning older adults to take care when getting out in the elements.
There are a number of things that people 65 and older should take note of, said Dr. Henry Petry, medical director of the Freeman Center of Geriatric Medicine.
First is the wind chill. If it dips below 40 degrees, older adults may develop respiratory problems as a result of bronchial spasms, leading to shortness of breath, Petry said.
“When you breathe in cold air, the sensors in your bronchial tubes and muscles often spasm, closing down — almost like a severe asthma attack,” he said. “People with COPD or chronic lung disease need to be extremely careful because bronchial spasms can (end) up with a lot of problems or a trip to the emergency room.”
If going outside is necessary, Petry recommends that older adults wear a hat, which allows the heat to remain in their body rather than escape from their head.
“You can lose up to 40% of the body’s heat without a hat,” he said. “Especially for those of us without a lot of hair, we can lose body heat in a short amount of time.”
Cold weather also can lead to complications for older adults with heart issues, especially as they try to do things outdoors such as shovel snow or spread salt on sidewalks.
“The cold weather puts a lot of stress on the heart as your body tries to stay heated,” he said. “The amount of expended energy makes the blood pressure go up.”
The weather’s impact can often be observed in a person’s outer extremities — arms, hands, feet and legs — which are farther from the body’s core. Petry said older adults often have spasms in those areas as the cold weather affects blood flow.
Skin and joints
As people age, Petry said, their skin loses fat and becomes thinner, which leads to a greater sensitivity to cold. For older adults, this could mean a higher risk for frostbite.
“If the wind chill is around 40 degrees, you can get frostbite if you stay outside without protection long enough,” Petry said, adding it's important to wear the right clothing, coat, gloves and socks when going outside in colder temperatures.
He recommends a lightweight material designed to hold in heat but wick away moisture from the body. He also suggests using wool hats and scarves because the material holds heat while wicking away moisture.
Arthritis also can pose a problem during cold weather because stiffness in joints during the cold can lead to issues with stability and balance, especially when weather conditions create slick surfaces outside.
Petry said he cautions his patients to walk carefully unless they are absolutely sure of weather conditions. A small slick spot can lead to a fall, resulting in a broken bone.
“When we are older, our bones are thinner,” Petry said, adding this is especially true for women.
Petry said that ultimately, he recommends his patients remain indoors, staying warm. If a venture outside is needed, he suggests wearing a hat and gloves and finding a way to cover the face and nose beyond COVID-19 masks. Wearing layers — going from light to heaviest on top — is also another strategy to employ.
“Stay warm and protected so you don’t cause yourself injury,” Petry said. “There are enough people in the hospital right now for other things; you don’t need to have problems on top of that.”
