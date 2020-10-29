The Olivia Apartments building in Joplin was named one of Missouri's 2020 Places in Peril on Thursday by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation.
The list of endangered historic places is compiled annually from nominations and determined by preservation advocates.
"With the roof actively leaking, it is just going downhill so quickly," Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said Thursday. Her group also considers the Olivia a priority for its Endangered Properties Program.
"It's one of those where it just hurts your heart," she said of seeing the condition of 114-year-old five-story building at the corner of Fourth Street and Moffet Avenue.
Vine growth on the north side of the building has weakened the brick and mortar, according to the state organization, and multiple break-ins and vandalism have aggravated water and structural damage.
In naming the Olivia a Place in Peril, the Alliance for Historic Preservation noted: "While there is not a current demolition order pending, such an action has been suggested to the city of Joplin’s Building Board of Appeals.
"Supporters hope that designation as a Place in Peril will encourage the owner to sell the building to a proactive and preservation-minded developer — one who will return the Olivia Apartments to their former glory."
The building was nominated for the list by Jill Sullivan, executive director of the Post Art Library, which has historic preservation as part of its mission.
"So many people in this community have stories about this building," Sullivan said.
Recently, St. Louis-based Bywater Development Group, expressed interest in the Olivia, and earlier this month got from the Joplin City Council a resolution supporting a plan to develop up to 40 units for senior housing. The preliminary cost of that project has been put at $12 million.
The company specializes in affordable housing, Bywater CEO J. David Dodson told the Globe. He also said the company has an option to purchase the Olivia from the current owner if it can secure financing.
Bywater’s plan requires federal and state affordable housing tax credits as well as federal and state historic tax credits.
“The combination of these credit sources is needed to save a building like that,” Dodson told the Globe earlier this month. “If we can get the financing from the Missouri Housing Development Commission, we think we may be able to make a go of it.”
Dodson said the application deadline for the tax credits from Missouri is the end of the October, and he will learn whether the company has been awarded the tax credits in December. If the group is successful, it could begin work next summer.
The current owner of the property is Scott Tillman, of Tillman Redevelopment in Springfield.
Built in 1906, the Olivia was constructed by Anton Bendelari for $150,000 and was named for his mother. When the building opened, the newspaper reported that “nothing more elegant, more stylish, more convenient has yet been erected in Joplin.”
According to the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation, the Olivia also had a reputation as the “handsomest apartment house in the West," and each apartment had fireplaces, marble bathrooms with clawfoot tubs and French doors that opened onto private balconies. Two eateries were housed on the fifth floor — a more formal dining room and a casual “grill room." Both were open to tenants as well as the public.
The Olivia has a large lobby with Ionic columns and coffered ceilings. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008, but two years earlier, it was declared uninhabitable by the city because it needed electrical and fire-code updates. As many as 20 tenants, some of whom had lived in the building for nearly half a century, had to vacate the property. It has been vacant since.
Dodson said the building is in sound structural condition. His company’s proposal includes replacing the building’s major systems while preserving its historic character and “restoring it to its past prominence as an architectural gem and community anchor.”
Haun said designation as one of Missouri's Places in Peril helps bring attention to the building's plight.
"Really, it just casts an eye on the property and the immediate need for something to happen for it," she said.
