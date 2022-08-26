Restoration efforts on the historic Olivia Apartments building have turned to the exterior, although full-blown efforts to finish the interior are not far away, according to the project owners and developers.
The 115-year-old building at 320 S. Moffet Ave. has been under renovation since 2020, but efforts to save the one-time apartment building kicked into high gear in early 2021 after fire destroyed the roof in December 2020. Fire and water damage began to hasten deterioration of the building until a city-backed effort to contribute $250,000 to the project allowed the family-owned enterprises of Blue Haven Investments and Bykota LLC to rebuild the roof to stabilize the structure rather than have it demolished as a dangerous building.
“The Olivia when it was originally built was the grandest lady in the West, and she’s going to become that again,” said Jeff Neal, the developer whose construction company is doing the work, in a video that provides new details on the project.
Rob Newsome, project manager for Neal Construction, said a building permit recently obtained for the Olivia project marked an important turn in the status of the building. It has been the subject of several ownership turnovers and false renovation starts over at least the past 15 years.
The April permit, according to city records, listed construction costs at $6.2 million. Before that, there were workers in and around the building doing the needed demolition and removal of a fire- and water-damaged materials in preparation for renovation.
New windows have been ordered and are expected to arrive in October, Newsome said in the video posted about the project on Blue Haven’s social media page. Additionally, a stone mason is cleaning and repairing the brick and mortar joints of the structure.
“We also have a team of guys who are working on the porches on the ground level,” Newsome said. A company also has been hired to start repair of the balconies on the upper floors soon.
“We’re looking forward to really getting started on the interior soon as well,” Newsome said.
Neal said the company has worked to preserve the original wood trim of the interior, “which was a huge part of how this building was originally constructed and it gives it a sense of grandeur and a sense of time that is really important to our job as a rehabilitation and restoration contractor.”
The contractor and owner are now making final adjustments to the building’s floor plans, which will respect the original traffic flows and intent of the original designers while making them more accessible and useful to the modern day.
One of the owners of the building, Sawyer Smith, said he is eager to see the exterior come to life again. “The really cool historic designs will be brought back again,” he said. “And also what that’s going to bring back to the Joplin community again is a sense of pride in the surrounding downtown.”
In addition to the Olivia, the Smith family also owns the former downtown YMCA building at 510 Wall Ave., which they plan to renovate into lofts.
Also working to preserve downtown or endangered historic buildings is the Downtown Joplin Alliance. That group helped connect the Y and the Olivia to the Smith family, and earlier this month, the alliance won the Best Historic Preservation Project Award given by Missouri Main Street Connection for its work to establish an Endangered Properties Program that assisted in saving the Olivia. That reward brought with it a $100,000 grant from the 1772 Foundation.
Lori Haun, director of the alliance, said Friday that tax credit applications had been submitted in July by owners of the Y, the Christman building, and the Cleveland Apartments, First Street and North Jackson Avenue, for future renovation projects.
The alliance and others also recently announced an effort to conduct a national search for someone interested in buying and renovating the Union Depot.
Haun said Friday many inquiries about the building have been received, but that not anything more has surfaced yet. She said a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation is going to be used to obtain a structural assessment of the depot. A Kansas City engineering firm has been hired to provide a report on the building’s condition and any areas found to be of particular concern.
“That will help prospects better understand the project” and its needs, Haun said.
The train depot on North Main Street was built in 1911 and is considered important not only because of its role in train transportation of people coming to and leaving Joplin, but also because of its fireproof concrete construction and use of mining waste in the concrete, a method employed by architect Louis Curtain of Kansas City.
