FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Native American runner and Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills will make a trip this week to Fort Scott in a visit sponsored by the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes.
“Billy Mills is a hero,” said Ronda Hassig, funding development coordinator at the Lowell Milken Center. “He started off in such a difficult situation on a reservation, one of the worst in the nation. He turns out to be this amazing runner and an amazing human being who has tried to do wonderful things his whole life for Native American and Indigenous children.”
Mills will visit Fort Scott on Wednesday through a grant from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. The events are free and open to the public.
His first stop Wednesday is hosted by the Gordon Parks Museum, at the Fort Scott Community College Ellis Fine Arts Center from noon to 1 p.m. Mills will hold a meet and greet, which will include a screening of his 1964 Olympic race, as well as refreshments.
Mills will then appear at the Lowell Milken Center, 1 S. Main St. in Fort Scott, in a visit hosted in conjunction with the Fort Scott National Historic Site. He will give a presentation from 2 to 3 p.m., with refreshments to follow.
An American Oglala Lakota, Mills was born in South Dakota in 1938 and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. He attended the Haskell Institute, now known as Haskell Indian Nations University, in Lawrence, Kansas. Then he attended the University of Kansas and became a three-time NCAA All-American cross-country runner.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was a first lieutenant in the Marine Corps Reserve when he competed in the Olympics.
Mills won the 10,000-meter race in the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, and remains the only American to win a gold medal in the event. His victory is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history, entering the race as a relative unknown and going on to beat front-runners from the Soviet Union and New Zealand.
“When you watch the race, I don’t know how he won,” Hassig said. “He was so far behind everybody. I can’t wait to hear him tell the story of seeing a vision of an eagle, and he knows his father is pushing him onward. He was basically able to just kick people’s butt. I never tire of watching it.”
Mills is the co-founder of the nonprofit Running Strong for American Indian Youth. Today, he travels the country encouraging and empowering Native American youths through physical fitness.
The Lowell Milken Center is a nonprofit located in Fort Scott; it recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. The museum is dedicated to educating students on unsung heroes using diversity and role models.
The Lowell Milken Center showcases exhibits on unsung heroes found by students. This reflects its founding from a school project highlighting Irena Sendler, a Polish humanitarian who helped save children from the Warsaw Ghetto during the Holocaust. To this point, the center has reached about 3.2 million kids worldwide, Hassig said.
The visit by Mills is part of the museum’s larger plan for programs on the Indigenous heritage of the area. In conjunction with the Friends of the Fort, the museum is bringing the “Wahzhazhe: An Osage Ballet” to Fort Scott in July. The ballet, performed by a Indigenous troupe from Oklahoma, covers 400 years of Native American history.
“We’re a very homogenous community,” Hassig said. “We don’t have a lot of Native Americans. Fort Scott and the fort sit on what used to be Osage land. We need to pay respect to them for the land that we basically took from them. Even though they didn’t consider it their land, it was their land.”
Hassig said any chance to learn about Indigenous peoples is important in the area.
“Any opportunity for our community to be in the same room with a Native American and Indigenous hero, you can’t beat it,” Hassig said. “To have Mills here in our museum where we celebrate diverse heroes from all different backgrounds is really awesome.”
