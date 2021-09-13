NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College campus will finally get a chance to mourn with the family of one of the college’s key founders.
A celebration of life for James B. Tatum, who died Dec. 8, is planned for 2 p.m. Friday at Elsie Plaster Community Center. While the family was able to mourn him in a service back in December, Friday marks the first opportunity to share that with the college community that Tatum helped create.
The service will include several speakers, including biographer and consultant Don Frick, former college President Kent Farnsworth, daughter Susan Brown, and Andy Wood, the current chairman of the Crowder board of trustees.
Tatum was the “heart and soul of Crowder College,” Wood said in December.
Tatum’s life took multiple turns, including serving in the Korean War, running his family’s auto business and working with the Republican Party.
But his work developing Crowder College is his biggest legacy. He led a local campaign convincing voters to form Crowder College on 600 acres formerly owned by the U.S. military. After it opened in 1963, Tatum remained on the college’s board of trustees as chairman for 45 years, helping grow the college into what it is today. He retired from his post in 2009 and from the board entirely in 2014.
Tatum made Crowder a canvas for the art of servant leadership, a management philosophy from AT&T executive Robert Greenleaf that Tatum adopted. Son James P. Tatum in December said his father eventually onnected with Greenleaf, and the two shared several conversations. Tatum was asked by Greenleaf to serve on the board of the Greenleaf Foundation. Frick, the biographer speaking at Friday’s service, wrote “Robert K. Greenleaf: A Life of Servant Leadership.”
Crowder now serves about 5,000 students annually. It has six locations and serves nine counties, offering more than 80 degrees and certificates.
