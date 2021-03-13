Joplin has earned low rankings in a new community report card for health status, community safety and livability as compared with state and national averages.
The report card was produced by One Joplin, a nonprofit that works with other organizations to form strategies to fight community issues of well-being.
Data from local, state and national sources was used to draw a picture of community trends over time in wellness, safety, connectivity, school readiness, income and livability, and community collaboration.
The report card is divided into six categories ranging from health status described in a category called “Well Joplin,” to issues with income and housing in the report card’s “Livable Joplin.”
Report author Ashley Micklethwaite, executive director of One Joplin, likens the report to a tapestry of Joplin life woven together by threads of data collected from a number of sources. Improvements in the status of those factors are signified by using green lights for those that show improvement, yellow lights for those heading toward improvement and red lights for those ranking below state and national standards.
Well Joplin
Joplin’s status for wellness and health, safety and livability all earned red lights, meaning that the city ranks below state and national averages.
“Ratings are based on publicly available data. The information that’s presented in the report card is not based on people’s opinions; it’s based on facts and trends over time,” Micklethwaite said.
“Health data, for instance, is derived from county rankings and other data from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation that we use. The nice thing about that data is they are getting it from Missouri counties and from counties across the United States,” Micklethwaite said.
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is the largest health care-based philanthropy organization in the nation and provides health care grants across the country. The foundation also provides leadership on national health care needs.
The report card and the information that forms the findings can be viewed on the One Joplin website at onejoplin.com/dashboard.html.
Some of the data, for instance on teen birth rates that are part of the Well Joplin category, shows Joplin improving in the rate of teen births, but the numbers here are above those for the state and the U.S.
“So we’re improving, but we’re still not where we need to be,” Micklethwaite said.
That category involves assessing the health of Joplin residents in mind, body and spirit.
There are 12 components that make up the community’s health status, and of those, eight ranked as red lights.
A growing number of Jasper and Newton county residents are reported to be in fair or poor health, a decline that has occurred over the past eight years. Factors are obesity, less physical activity, smoking, diabetes, premature deaths and deaths by suicide. Factors that have improved include deaths from drug overdose and a lower number of teen births, according to the report’s statistics.
Those findings align with the 2019 Joplin Community Health assessment prepared by health care providers of the Ozark Health Commission.
That report pointed to smoking, obesity and lack of physical activity to heart and lung disease, and also cited mental health as conditions afflicting residents of Jasper and Newton counties at higher rates than the national average.
Health concerns also surfaced in a Community Needs Assessment done in September by the Economic Security Corpation of Southwest Area, said Debbie Markman, director of resource development for ESC. She said the health needs category was identified as one of the community’s top five priorities. One reason is because of the number of low-income residents who lack access to basic health care.
“Their (health) situation is more dire because they did not access or use any prevention services,” Markman said of the effects of low or no income on the poor.
Safe Joplin
A number of crimes have affected safety for Joplin residents who ideally should feel safe in their families, homes and neighborhoods, the report card states.
Factors that have affected safety include the number of child welfare investigations, domestic violence and dropped reports, violent crime and property crimes, and drug offenses.
Investigations of child abuse and neglect in Jasper County exceed the state average but are lower in the less populated Newton County, according to the report.
Domestic violence reports made to the Joplin Police Department have remained relatively steady over the last five years, numbering 715 to 810 a year. During those years, roughly half of the cases police referred to the county prosecutor were declined for prosecution or dismissed because of the lack of a witness, according to the report. However, that number declined last year.
According to the last available annual report of the Joplin Police Department, violent crimes were up in 2019 to 1,527 from 1,416 the previous year. The bulk of those, 807 and 743, were domestic violence reports in those years. Property crimes numbered 4,588 in 2019, up from 4,267 the previous year. About two-thirds of those were larceny and thefts.
Connected Joplin
This category of the report card deals with Joplin residents feeling connected and having a sense of belonging.
Divorce rates have remained steady over the past five years but are slightly higher than the state average, the report shows, citing U.S. Census Bureau numbers. However, the number of children who live in a single-parent household is consistent with the state average.
People living in Jasper County have a higher percentage of memberships in organizations than the state average.
Livable Joplin
Livability represents having affordable, stable housing and transportation options for residents.
Joplin has what is called a “high cost burden” for rental housing, which means it is 30% or more of family income, Micklethwaite said.
“There is a huge gap in the cost of rent here versus mortgage payments,” she said.
The median rate for rent is $742 compared with $671 median cost of mortgage payments.
According to the report card, the percentage of Joplin residents who live below the poverty level is a third higher than the U.S. average. The cost of housing is one of the main drivers of that rate.
Evictions remain high despite the federal eviction moratoriums enacted by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report states. That is based on records of the Jasper County Circuit Court, Micklethwaite said.
Markman said housing was a pronounced social detriment in the ESC’s needs assessment.
“Vacancy rates for rental housing is less than 1%, so if you’re looking, whether you are student at the medical school or coming in for a job, rental availability is very tight,” Markman said.
With a shortage of housing and other socioeconomic factors, homelessness for children has doubled here in recent years.
“In a survey done of our customers, 27% were struggling with rental costs, and about 26% stated housing is too expensive,” Markman said. Anything above $450 is considered to be unaffordable by low-income residents, and “You can’t find a place where you would like to live for less than $650.”
In a survey conducted by a group of 33 Joplin organizations, 42% of those surveyed said they have difficulty finding a home, particularly in public housing, because of the amount of debt they owe, bad credit, a past history of drug abuse or felony records. Many of those felonies were for crimes such as writing an insufficient funds check, Markman said.
Ready Joplin
This category is a reference to the readiness of Joplin children to attend school. According to the report card, preschool attendance has declined 26% over the past eight years. It is about a third lower in Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties than the state average. Kindergarten readiness remains stable but below the state target, the report states.
High school graduation rates are declining in Joplin but improving in the state.
Together Joplin
The sixth section of the report card reports that Joplin organizations and businesses are working together to try to have a positive impact on the problems cited.
Individuals representing 92 organizations, including churches and businesses, collaborate through One Joplin, the report states.
The partners also use the information provided by the report to apply for grants that help their operations.
“What’s great is because it’s out there on the web, anybody can look it up, anybody can use the information, or they can contact me if they have questions,” Micklethwaite said.
