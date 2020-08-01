CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 42-year-old man is dead and a 30-year-old woman is recovering in an area hospital after a Saturday morning shooting at Carthage motel.
Carthage police say they’re looking for Lane Stephens, 29, who they described as an area resident, in connection with the shootings and two carjacking incidents soon after the shootings.
Stephens was last seen fleeing the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts parking lot, located at 1937 S. Garrison Ave., in a stolen 2009 Hyundai Sante Fe with the license plate number 2KBH01.
Chad Dininger, Carthage police information officer, said the first call came in at 10:56 a.m. Saturday from the Quality Inn, 2701 Hazel Ave., Carthage.
“Officers arrived on scene and located two victims inside one of the rooms in the hotel,” Dininger said. “They rendered first aid, and EMS arrived and also rendered first aid. One subject was pronounced deceased inside the hotel; a male, he was 42 years of age. Officers also located a female victim, 30 years of age, who suffered a gunshot wound, in the room. She was transported to an area hospital and was in stable condition. We’re not releasing the names of either victim while we contact next of kin.”
Dininger said officers were assisting the shooting victims when a woman came to them and said a man approached her with a firearm in the back of the motel and stole her black Dodge Ram pickup.
The pickup left traveling north on Hazel Avenue.
Then at 11:45 a.m., officers received another 911 call about a carjacking at the O’Reilly’s parking lot.
“The victim (at O’Reilly’s) stated that a male approached her at knife point and stole her vehicle,” Dininger said. “The suspect then fled in that vehicle and is suspected of being armed and dangerous.”
Dininger said officers do believe the suspects of both carjackings are the same person they think is involved in the shooting at the hotel.
Neither carjacking victims was injured, although the victim in the O’Reilly’s carjacking was struck by the door of the vehicle as the suspect fled.
Officers recovered the stolen Dodge pickup at an apartment complex on Case Street in Carthage.
Dininger said investigators were still trying to determine how the shooting victims were related to each other and what relationship, if any, they had with the suspect.
Dininger said the two carjackings appeared to be crimes of opportunity with no relationship between those victims and the suspect.
Rumors spread on social media throughout Carthage about an active shooter at stores near the Quality Inn, but Dininger said officers have no reason to believe those were anything other than rumors.
“Initially, when this first came out we received information that there was an active shooter at Lowe’s Home Improvement store,” Dininger said. “We believe the shooting was isolated to the Quality Inn and then we have the carjackings. We don’t believe this was an active shooter as people were describing.”
Dininger said Jasper County sheriff’s deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are assisting in the search for the suspect.
