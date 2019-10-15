LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will be dismissing one of the two counts that a former jailer has been facing in a case of sexual contact with female inmates.
Antonio Azua Jr., 35, of Lamar, was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court.
One of the two women with whom he was charged in February with having sexual contact while they were in custody at the Barton County Jail earlier this year showed up to testify at the hearing. After speaking with her about the testimony she was about to provide, Prosecutor Michael Smalley informed the court that he was dismissing the count based on what she previously told Sheriff Mitchell Shaw regarding her involvement with Azua at the jail.
Smalley told the Globe that he was dismissing the count for a lack of evidence.
But Smalley requested and obtained a continuance from the court of a preliminary hearing on the other count involving a second female inmate, who did not show up at Tuesday's hearing. The prosecutor indicated to the court that he has reason to believe he can still make that charge against Azua stand up.
Associate Judge James Nichols set a new preliminary hearing date of Dec. 3 on the remaining count.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the sheriff received word from the jail on Feb. 17 that an allegation of sexual contact between a jailer and inmate had surfaced after a search for contraband turned up a cellphone in the women's section of the jail. The discovery led to statements being made against Azua by two female inmates and his dismissal from employment at the jail.
The sheriff interviewed both women, according to the affidavit.
The one who showed up in court on Tuesday told Shaw that Azua had taken her to the basement of the jail to allow her to shower on more than one occasion and would have sexual contact with her there. She told the sheriff that she allowed this to happen because he would then grant her special privileges, one of which was being allowed to keep a cellphone in the basement by which she and the other woman could stay in touch with Azua.
When the cellphone went dead, he got them a charger so they could keep it charged and stay in contact with him, according to the affidavit.
The other woman told the sheriff that Azua also would take her downstairs for a shower and that they had sexual contact on two occasions.
At the time, one of the women had been in the jail since mid-October, the other since late January.
