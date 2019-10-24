A judge decided Thursday to release to house arrest one of three teens being held without bond on charges that they made a cellphone video of an assault and robbery of a young Joplin man and posted it on Snapchat.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Ryan L. Mace-Canterbury, 18, released to the custody of his mother in Carthage on condition that he wear an ankle monitor and remain at her residence except for court appearances. The judge made the decision to place Mace-Canterbury on house arrest after conferring with the victim in the case, 20-year-old Preston Valentine.
Valentine, who was present at bond hearings in Jasper County Circuit Court for both Mace-Canterbury and one of his co-defendants, Cayden B. Garvin, 18, told the judge that he was comfortable with Mace-Canterbury being released on house arrest. He said that, unlike the other two defendants accused of assaulting him, Thursday marked the first time he has seen Mace-Canterbury in person.
Garvin and Trevin C. Dicks, 17, of Joplin, are accused of taking Valentine at gunpoint Sept. 28 to his residence on West 15th Street and forcing him to get naked before beating and using a stun gun on him, and robbing him of several hundred dollars and his cellphone. They purportedly recorded the crime on a cellphone and later posted the video on the social media website Snapchat.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney opposed the release of either co-defendant at their hearings. She said that while Mace-Canterbury is no longer believed to have been present when the assault and robbery took place, he is believed to have provided the other two with the weapons they used as well as instructions and encouragement via text messages before and during the crime. She told the judge that Mace-Canterbury also is believed to have received a share of that which was stolen from Valentine.
Mace-Canterbury initially was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action. A probable-cause affidavit filed at the time stated that he used the stun gun on Valentine during the robbery. That is no longer believed to be the case, and the armed criminal action count has been dismissed.
The judge denied a request for the release of or the setting of bond for Garvin, who appeared at a hearing after Mace-Canterbury's without having obtained legal counsel as yet. Prior to the judge's decision, Kenney pointed out that Garvin can be seen on the video obtained in a Joplin police investigation repeatedly hitting Valentine while Dicks held a gun on him with one hand and recorded the assault on a cellphone in his other hand.
Garvin is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping and Dicks with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of armed criminal action. They remain in jail without any bond set as yet.
Dicks has a bond reduction hearing set for Nov. 7, the date on which the judge indicated that he would like to conduct a preliminary hearing for all three co-defendants.
Kenney told the Globe after the hearings that Valentine is not the only victim of Dicks to have his assault posted on social media. Dicks was charged Oct. 8 with first-degree assault of Hunter Sease in Webb City. An affidavit filed in that case states that Dicks and another suspect punched Sease and kicked him in the head Sept. 17 in the 1100 block of West Crow Street in Webb City.
The affidavit further states that Sease suffered serious facial injuries in the attack and was told by his assailants that he would be killed if he pursued charges. The other suspect named in the affidavit is a 16-year-old juvenile, and Jasper County Circuit Court records do not show him as having been charged as an adult as yet.
