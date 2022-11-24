The Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern State University is conducting its 16th annual One Warm Coat drive.
Donations of gently used coats and other winter items will be collected by members of the national leadership honor society through Monday, Dec. 5. Items will be distributed to Watered Gardens and the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.
Collection boxes are located in the major buildings on the Missouri Southern campus, as well as the Southwest Missouri Bank branch at Seventh Street and Duquesne Road.
One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that provides free coats to children and adults in need. Over the past 30 years, it has collected 7.3 million coats that have been distributed through 1,400 nonprofit partners in all 50 states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.