WEBB CITY, Mo. — Lemar Kohistani said he knew the time had come to flee his native Afghanistan when his life and those of his immediate family were in danger.
Kohistani had been working with the U.S. military as a contractor in Afghanistan. He said the turning point came when Taliban forces captured the capital of Kabul last August and U.S. troops were withdrawn after 20 years in the country.
“When I was working with the U.S. Army and they left Afghanistan, there was no security to control the situation, and that’s why the Taliban kept getting stronger and stronger,” he said.
The Taliban, a militant group that ran the country in the late 1990s, seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away.
Kohistani said he had a good life in Afghanistan and supported his wife and six children, but he feared the Taliban would retaliate against him for working with the U.S.
“When the United States Army left, I decided then that we had to leave because the Taliban would know,” said Kohistani. “I was afraid that they would catch us and kill us.”
The Afghan army largely collapsed, sometimes surrendering rather than making a final stand. Shortly after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, the Taliban rolled into Kabul and assumed control. The Kabul airport descended into chaos as thousands of panic stricken people tried to escape. At the security checkpoint, Kohistani said he was threatened and abused by members of the Taliban who had surrounded the area. He stayed at the airport for two nights.
‘Don’t hurt my father’
“We were waiting at the gate, and the Taliban had asked us where we wanted to go, and we told them that we wanted to go to the United States,” said Kohistani. “They asked if we wanted to be infidel, wanted to change our religion or what we would be doing there. I told them that I could not stay in Afghanistan. They were trying to slap me and punch me in the face and all over my body. My children were screaming, ‘Don’t hurt my father. Don’t hurt my father.’ But they weren’t listening. After that, I found another way to get into the airport because I knew they were going to kill me.”
Nearly 80,000 Afghans have resettled in America since last August. Kohistani said they arrived in the United States a year ago from southern Afghanistan with the hopes of building a better future for the children, who range in age from four to young teens. They had originally asked to live in St. Louis to be closer to a family member but were sent to Southwest Missouri instead. Kohistani said he is grateful to be in the U.S. and had dreamed of coming here since he was a young boy.
“I thought my children would have a good future here,” said Kohistani, speaking through an interpreter. “The U.S. Army and the U.S. government have been helping the Afghan people, and that’s why I chose to come to the United States, to have a better life here.”
But the Kohistani family has faced many challenges throughout their journey in America. Several of Lemar’s family members remain in Afghanistan, and he constantly fears for their safety because of the Taliban.
“I know the situation has gotten worse,” Kohistani said. “My brother, he doesn’t even go outside. I’m sending him money back to Afghanistan to support him because there’s no work to do. There’s no jobs.”
The most difficult trauma for the family, however, has been losing their oldest son, Rezwan, 14, who was found dead at Webb City High School on May 5. Rezwan had been attending Webb City Schools since January. His death was ruled a suicide. The Kohistani family has called for a fair and transparent investigation into Rezwan’s death, which is still ongoing. The family is working with a Joplin attorney.
“He was a really good boy and a really good son for me,” said Kohistani. “He was really fun and a friendly person. Everyone liked him because of his behavior and discipline. Back in Afghanistan, people looked up to him. He was really close to us.”
The next step in their resettlement journey is to move to Texas. Kohistani said the state has a larger Muslim population and other refugees. He wants to live in a world where his children feel included, he said, and also to live somewhere where they are not constantly reminded of Rezwan’s tragic death.
“I want to leave this place because we lost our son here, and that’s why I want us to go to Texas,” he said. “I think my children would be happier because there are a lot of Afghan people.”
Rezwan Kohistani
Rezwan, the oldest, had four brothers and one sister. They all had a very good relationship with their brother, said Kohistani.
“He was really friendly and really close to his siblings,” he said.
Back home in Afghanistan, Rezwan Kohistani had many friends and was going into 10th grade. He played soccer and cricket. He was even popular on social media and had over 20,000 followers on TikTok.
Kohistani said his son was intelligent and a lot of students looked up to him as a role model. Teachers liked him too. Rezwan had plans to either become a doctor or an engineer, and his father said the teen was happy here in the United States and looking forward to his future here.
“I remember the good times that I’ve spent with him and I will always remember him because we always miss him,” said Kohistani.
