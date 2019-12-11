Urgent care facilities across the region have adjusted their intake policies to match a national trend of how people would rather wait comfortably in their home than surrounded by other patients in a waiting room.
Freeman Health Systems was the latest to roll out the service. On Wednesday, the network unveiled Save My Spot, an online registration service that allows patients to book an appointment without having to wait at the center.
Urgent Care Director Kayla Martinez said the service went live Wednesday for Freeman's Joplin and Webb City centers.
"Some of our patients heard that we were going to do it, and a couple in our waiting room said they wish they would have known about it," Martinez said. "Hopefully, this will be catching on."
Online registration systems help mitigate an increased demand for urgent care services across the country, according to a report from Modern Healthcare, a trade publication for health care businesses. The report pointed to a hospital that reported success with such online check-ins in 2017 — it reported a 70% decrease in patients who left the clinic without being seen.
Patients can still get seen the old-fashioned way, by physically going to the center, checking in, then waiting until an opening becomes available — much like a call-ahead service at a restaurant, Martinez said. The online registration stretches out the process so that patients can wait at work, at home or elsewhere. Patients can check in normally or by using a newly installed kiosk.
Freeman's system, which can be found at freemanhealth.com/services/urgent-care, can also be accessed from Freeman's homepage by clicking the "See Wait Times" graphic. Martinez said the Save My Spot system allows patients to pick an available window of time for a visit and also to fill out information about demographics and symptoms. When a patient's opening is ready, they will get a text.
It is similar to Mercy Hospital's Hold My Place system, which has been active at Mercy's Joplin Convenient Care clinic since 2018. That system can be accessed at mercy.net/holdmyplace. Both hospital's systems do not guarantee a specific appointment time and are subject to other demands for scheduling and service.
Martinez said Freeman has been discussing adopting this trend for a while, but got serious about it over the fall. In addition to serving patients, the system is hoped to smooth out the peaks and valleys of demands for service by helping to fill empty times while helping patients dodge long waits.
"The main reason is so patients have the flexibility of waiting elsewhere if they are not feeling well," Martinez said. "We're hoping that it will even out patients throughout the day, as well."
