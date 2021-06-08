Registration is open for a free virtual seminar on human trafficking in the public transit sector.
"Human Trafficking and Transit in Missouri" will be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, via Zoom by the Missouri Public Transit Association. Attendance is free and open to the public; preregistration is required at mopublictransit.org.
Panelists include executive director Sherrita Allen and Jessica Wilkins, administrator of community-based services, both with The Covering House, a nonprofit that provides services to sexually exploited children and teenagers.
“Local Missouri transit systems are no exception to the widespread existence of trafficking on transit,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of the Missouri Public Transit Association, in a statement. “Educating ourselves on the intersections of trafficking can help the 34 transit providers in Missouri and all who access these systems more productively combat human trafficking.”
