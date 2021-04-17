MIAMI, Okla. — The recruitment office at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will host in-person open enrollment sessions and residual ACT testing dates next week on the NEO campus.
Open enrollment will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the library/administration building. Hours will be adjusted from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
Students should bring their high school transcript, a concurrent transcript of any college hours and ACT scores. Students are not required to take the ACT for enrollment.
Financial aid counselors, department representatives and advisers from the NEO Advising and Testing Center will be available to help with any questions, and NEO recruiters and student ambassadors will lead campus tours throughout the week.
Residual ACT tests begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday and Friday, April 22-23, and placement testing will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Students planning to take the ACT need to arrive 30 minutes early. The cost is $64, and students can pay at the business office window prior to taking the exam. A photo ID, pencil, calculator and payment receipt are required.
Details: gogo.neo.edu, 918-540-6291.
