NEOSHO, Mo. — The next step for finding Crowder College’s next president involves hearing from the community.
Public forums will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday at Wright Conference Center. Each session will give members of the public an opportunity to give input about what sort of candidate should replace current President Glenn Coltharp.
That information will be used to develop a presidential profile to measure candidates for the opening. Coltharp intends to retire at the end of this school year.
In July, the Crowder College board of trustees hired a search firm operated by the Association of Community College Trustees to conduct a nationwide search. Chairman Andy Wood said then that the college had not used search firms for the last few hires at the position, but the importance of the position now calls for such a search.
The board is placing a priority on a leader who embodies the college’s servant-leader model, Wood said. Other qualifications include familiarity with issues facing community colleges.
Wednesday’s sessions will include opportunities for participants to ask questions about the search steps. They will be conducted by Bill Holda, a search consultant with ACCT.
Coltharp was hired in 2018 to succeed Jennifer Methvin, who stepped down after four years to accept a chancellor position at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Wood said Coltharp has led the college through some of its biggest challenges, including a ransomware attack and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.