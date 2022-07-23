WEBB CITY, Mo. — The American Legion and VFW will host an open house of their new building for the community from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The 15,000-square-foot building is located south of the former American Legion hall and north of Webster Primary Center at 900 N. Main St. It was completed in the spring and is the home of American Legion Post 322 and VFW Post 7630.
Don Wooten, commander of American Legion Post 322, laughed when asked what he likes about the new building.
"Everything," he said. "It's beautiful, it's great, nice, clean and new. We just got the parking lot in last week, all striped and everything. We're really proud of it."
The original post at 1000 N. Webb St. was sold to the Webb City School District as part of a $950,000 contract agreement. The property for the new building was donated by the school district, which plans to renovate the old American Legion hall into a student services center.
The new building features offices, a kitchen, a storeroom, a large room for events and bingo, restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and an indoor smoking area. The kitchen will be outfitted with grills, stoves and everything the groups need to host community events and an annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Joe Wilson, commander of VFW Post 7630, said it was time for a new building. He works full-time and assists Wooten when he can, but it was a challenge to keep up with repairs and other issues at the old building.
Now, "you don't have to worry about fixing things every time you turn around," he said.
Wilson said the new building has more visibility on Main Street, and he hopes it will attract more veterans. Membership has been declining in both veterans organizations, so a more prominent building could boost those numbers. Additionally, more bingo players on Saturdays means more revenue for the groups, he said.
He also appreciates the "patriotic pictures and murals" that decorate the new building.
"It's a good representation of the American Legion and VFW," he said.
Wilson said he understands that many veterans feel misunderstood by others, or like they don't belong in a community.
"If you're a veteran and looking for something to do or some way to connect with others — we've been there, we understand them," he said. "If you're looking for a place to join and do something that's not the stereotype, that's us. Come on out."
Support for the project came from a "Rally Around the Flag" fundraising campaign, which funded landscaping, lighting and other expenses through the sale of tiles engraved with the names of veterans and service members. The tiles are displayed in the shape of an American flag on a wall in the new building.
The Webb City Elks Lodge and Southwest Missouri Bank also contributed to the project.
