Opening Day of catch-and-keep trout season is the unofficial kickoff of spring, even though the spring equinox is still a few weeks away. More than 2,000 anglers lined the banks of Roaring River near Cassville today. We'll hear from some and have photos of their fish.
Debby Woodin will cover the Joplin City Council meeting tonight when city leaders discuss loosening COVID-19 restrictions.
In other COVID-19 news, shots are still available for the mass vaccine clinic in Carthage on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Community Health Center in Southeast Kansas is expecting 4,000 Moderna vaccines this week.
The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County celebrated the completion of its new emergency disaster service warehouse at 724 S Kentucky Ave. We'll tell you about it, with video of the event.
We'll also have an advance on the upcoming Lincoln Days.
