CASSVILLE, Mo. — Sunday was the first time Curtis Cole braved opening day at Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville. The 57-year-old Miami, Oklahoma, man said he has fished in the park “off and on” for many years but usually waits for days when fewer anglers are there.
This year, he decided to try something new, joining in kickoff festivities near the hatchery.
By 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, more than 900 adult tags had been purchased in anticipation of the beginning of catch-and-keep trout season. That number grew to more than 1,800 adults and 377 youth tags by 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with more people still waiting to purchase licenses and their first daily tags of 2020. By late afternoon, with fishing winding down, more than 2,500 adult and youth tags had been sold.
The crowd was boosted by warmer-than-normal weather and the fact that opening day fell on a weekend.
“It’s a lot of fun and challenging,” Cole said, “because you can see them and you try to catch them.”
Veteran anglers
Tom Allgood also was in the park Sunday, ready to land a lunker. The Joplin man has been coming to Roaring River on opening day for more than five decades.
Other family members and friends have joined in the fun, with the group even creating its own fishing competition, complete with a traveling trophy.
The 15-member group rents the same cabins each year, typically arriving the night before to spend some time together. Then the next morning they hit the banks before first light, waiting on the siren that signals the beginning of the season. After a few hours on the water, they head back to their cabin for breakfast.
Allgood said that by day’s end the group will have fished the river “from top to bottom.”
Just like dad
Gabriel Hughes stood on the bank of Roaring River, grinning from ear to ear. The 4-year-old from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, was ready to fish. He was joined by his father, Tucker Hughes, and David Rauch, a family friend who first came with his dad to opening day when he was 4.
“It’s so much fun, because he’s finally about the age where he can learn all of this stuff,” Tucker said.
By 8:30 a.m., Gabriel had landed two trout, saying, “they were really strong” but he was able to bring them in with his dad’s help.
Multigenerational sport
This was Emberlynn Beckwith’s third opening day. She came to Roaring River from Mount Vernon with her mom and dad.
Joking that fishing was better than staying home, the 11-year-old sat on the bank with pink muffs to keep her ears warm. Her dad, Daniel Beckwith, began coming to Roaring River 18 years ago with an aunt.
“When we first started doing this, the rest of the family called us nuts,” Daniel Beckwith said. “They are still calling us nuts.”
While Daxton McLaughlin, 4, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was spending his first opening day with his grandparents Kellie and Mike McLaughlin, it wasn’t his first trip to the area. Kellie said her grandson accompanied them on multiple fishing trips in the last year.
“We usually have a competition to see who catches the first one,” Kellie said, admitting Daxton won Sunday’s contest.
“He just likes to fish,” she said.
Stephen Goceljak V, first came to opening day as a 1-month-old, strapped in a carrier worn by his mother. Now at 5, he’s a seasoned angler, fishing alongside his dad and grandpa.
“Forty-some years ago we found this place and fell in love with it,” Stephen Goceljak III said. “We’ve been coming to opening day for the last 25 years.”
His son, Stephen Goceljak IV, said it’s a blessing to fish alongside his son and father.
“This is just a tradition you pass on,” he said. “I try to tell my son it’s not only about catching fish, but everything that leads up to it.”
Advice from a specialist
This was the 15th opening day weekend for Bill Shaw, park store manager. A retired educator, Shaw moved to the area in 2004. At the urging of his wife, Judy, he applied and went to work at the park. She later joined him, working in other areas until her death in 2019.
Now 76, Shaw fills his days between March 1 and Oct. 31 — the last day of the catch-and-keep season — working at the store and mentoring a team of high school and college-aged anglers.
“We call opening day combat fishing, because there’s so many people,” Shaw said with a grin. “Fishing on opening day is a pride thing. We’ve got some people in their 80s and 90s who have been coming to the park since they were kids, who now come with their kids and family.”
Shaw admits he never touched a fly rod before moving to the area, but now he’s a seasoned hand who changes out lines and helps get people set up with their fishing rigs. He recommends anglers try the Marabou Jigs when going the fly route. For those choosing a spinning rod, he recommends a Rooster Tail.
Shaw said the park will be busy through March, as Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma students take their respective spring breaks. After a bit of a lull, things will get busy during the summer months when school is out. In the fall, numbers climb as retired folks take their turn on the water.
As for Shaw, he’ll stay behind the scenes selling tags and fishing licenses to people from across the globe. The he said he’ll break out his own gear this coming winter, and fish during catch-and-release season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.