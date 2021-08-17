Next Gen Covid testing

NextGen Personnel Manager Zarah Vylonis administers a Covid-19 PCR test on Owner and Lab Director Nanda Nunnelly during Park Days earlier this month at Ewert Park. Employees are regularly tested before interaction with the public. The nasal swab test is less invasive than previous tests.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a group offering COVID testing.

NextGen Diagnostic Services is a mobile testing unit with aims of making COVID tests easier to find, and get. Instead of setting up a testing site, the lab goes to people interested in getting the test.

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at www.joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • Area nursing homes working to increase employee vaccinations.
  • Rep. Billy Long meeting with physicians and patients.
  • More discussions about smart pavements in the city.

