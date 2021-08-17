Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a group offering COVID testing.
NextGen Diagnostic Services is a mobile testing unit with aims of making COVID tests easier to find, and get. Instead of setting up a testing site, the lab goes to people interested in getting the test.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at www.joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Area nursing homes working to increase employee vaccinations.
- Rep. Billy Long meeting with physicians and patients.
- More discussions about smart pavements in the city.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
