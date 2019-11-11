Area residents are invited to drop off shoebox gifts for children in need worldwide as part of the Operation Christmas Child campaign.
Shoeboxes can be filled with school supplies, toys, hygiene and necessity items, and a letter of encouragement. Some suggested items are a soccer ball with a pump, a stuffed toy or clothing.
“They just need to decide if they want to pack for a boy or a girl,” said Ellen Gibson, coordinator for the campaign in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas. “There are some suggested age ranges — 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14.”
The international campaign, part of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, aims to send shoebox gifts to more than 10 million children around the world who are suffering from natural disasters, war, terrorism, disease, famine and poverty.
Donors can print labels with the age range at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child, Gibson said.
“They do ask for a donation to cover shipping. They ask for a $9 shipping donation,” Gibson said. “If you have ever shipped a box overseas, you know it costs a lot more than $9.”
In Joplin, packed boxes may be dropped off beginning Monday, Nov. 18, through Monday, Nov. 25, at Forest Park Baptist Church, Seventh Street and Range Line Road. The site will be open at the following times:
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
• Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
• Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
• Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
• Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
• 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23.
• Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Details: 417-529-0089.
Newon and McDonald counties
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned to kick off National Collection Week for the campaign in Newton and McDonald counties at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at KNEO Radio, 10827 E. Missouri Highway 86.
Shoeboxes can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, and 12:30-2 p.m. Sundays, at KNEO Radio.
Step-by-step shoebox packing instructions and empty shoe boxes also are available at KNEO Radio.
Details: 417-451-5636, kneo.org.
Other areas
Other area locations and drop-off sites can be found at the website for Granby, Cassville, Monett, Mount Vernon, Carthage, Greenfield and Lamar, in Missouri; Pittsburg and Parsons in Southeast Kansas; and Miami and Grove in Northeast Oklahoma.
