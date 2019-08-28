A study of Joplin's public transportation system will propose changes aimed at providing faster trips for passengers as well as more destinations and hours.
Riders on Wednesday expressed general agreement with the main findings that could mean reconfiguring the current system to reduce turnaround time for trips.
Mobile surveys were done Wednesday with consultants and city staff riding the Sunshine Lamp Trolley routes to get rider views. An open house was held Wednesday afternoon at the Joplin Public Library to present the interim findings and give residents an opportunity to comment on them as was done with the mobile surveys.
The consensus is that riders like the service and want more of it, according to the consultants.
"It's definitely very popular, and it's popular mainly in the denser part of the city," said Sarah Frost, of TranSystems. That denser area involves the area currently served, roughly from Range Line Road to Schifferdecker Avenue and from Second Street to 32nd Street.
"The one thing we got out of the last round of stakeholder meetings (in May) and today is that people want more frequent service and in those medium term recommendations we made we are looking at more routes and shorter routes," Frost said. "Those seem to be very popular with people to get around the city more efficiently."
One of the proposed changes that are recommended to take place within two to five years are developing eight shorter Sunshine Lamp Trolley routes to replace the current three routes. All eight would connect to a proposed transfer center or trolley station, possibly somewhere in the center of the city along 15th Street.
The routes would provide service every half-hour instead of the current hourly loops.
May Halverson has been riding since 2005. She said her understanding of the proposals is that "they are going to put on more routes and shorter, 30 minutes instead of an hour. It sounds like it would be OK to me."
She said the proposals involve discontinuing some of the stops on the current route that are not used or infrequently used. Those include stops at Second Street and Wall Avenue, at 32nd Street and McClelland Boulevard, and at 20th Street and Geneva Avenue.
Halverson said she agrees those stops are not needed.
To provide for the increased number of routes, it is proposed that the current Metro Area Public Transit System, commonly known as MAPS, would be reduced to three vehicles to provide more vehicles and drivers for the trolley routes. MAPS is a service that is scheduled by individual riders ahead of time and serves Joplin and some area towns.
The city has had difficulty hiring enough drivers and has suspended service on Saturdays because of the driver shortage. There is a recommendation to increase driver pay to try to attract and retain more drivers.
The estimated cost to convert from three to eight routes would involve spending $130,000 more for vehicles and an estimated $2 million to $3 million to build the transfer station. Increased driver pay would cost $310,000, and operating more routes would add $340,000 to the system's expenses.
Though residents may support some changes, they want to keep whatever amount of service they currently have.
Long-term recommendations, for six to 10 years from now, include extending the service area to cover employment centers such as the industrial parks farther north and east than the current routes. Those routes would be developed on schedules designed to fit work hours in the manufacturing areas.
The trolley service also would be expanded to include Duenweg, east of Joplin, and the Wildwood Ranch development on the west edge of the city.
The consultants also are proposing to extend the hours of service by three hours a day to 9 p.m.
The transportation consultant firms, TranSystems and Viero Consultants, also will look at potential sources of money to help pay for the expansion costs.
Final recommendations from the consultants that will incorporate Wednesday's public input will be delivered before the end of the year.
