For 95 years Memorial Hall has stood near downtown Joplin, holding concerts, events, meetings and memorials to our veterans. Now the city wants to know what people think its future should hold.
Surveys are available now for residents to have their say, and a public meeting will be held next week. Those data-gathering opportunities are part of an effort to assess the condition of the building and conduct a market analysis.
You can learn much more about this survey in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe, and on our website. It's one of a number of interesting stories you'll read throughout the weekend, including:
- How a local charity is teaming up with Lebanese families to help victims of the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut.
- Anticipating a shortage, how the state is making it easier to qualify for substitute teaching positions.
- Previews of meetings to be held by the Joplin Board of Education and Joplin City Council.
We hope you have a relaxing, refreshing weekend.
