Abbie Covington and others who oppose Joplin's mask order passed last week have begun circulating recall petitions targeting those members of the Joplin City Council who endorsed the requirement.
It doesn't look like Joplin's mask requirement is catching on with some area communities, despite the city's request that this be done as a region, as well as pleas from the medical community. We talk to leaders in nearby communities about their views.
Several churches and organizations are offering their usual Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, but they will be carryout or delivery only. We'll have details.
And while the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical experts are begging people to stay home for Thanksgiving, local health officials are just urging "common sense."
We'll also have the latest on a fatal shooting Sunday in Noel.
And look for coverage of the Joplin-East Newton girl's basketball game and precedes of Missouri Southern State University's Tuesday games.
