The city of Joplin has three locations where natural or live Christmas trees can be discarded through Jan. 31.
The Missouri Department of Conservation also has announced strategies for anyone who wants to recycle the trees as habitat for wildlife.
Joplin drop-off sites are:
• Humphrey Park on Utica Street in the Royal Heights neighborhood.
• McIndoe Park at Glendale Road and Jackson Avenue, in the southwest corner of the parking lot.
• At the Public Works Center, 1301 W. Second St.
Discarded trees at these locations also can be picked up by residents for use in establishing fish habitat. City staff will take remaining trees to the city’s processing site to be chipped.
Artificial trees with or without lights may be discarded at the Joplin Recycling Center, 1310 W. "A" St., throughout the year. If the tree has lights that are reusable, they are placed in the center’s “reuse” section for patrons to pick up. Unusable lights are sent to the waste electronics contractor for recycling.
The center also accepts many discarded holiday items including gift wrap, paper boxes, bottles, cans, greeting cards, cooking oil and clean packing materials such as peanuts and bubble wrap.
The center is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Jessie Ballard, naturalist at MDC's Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center, also reminded residents that natural cut trees make great habitat for birds.
She suggested residents with bird feeders place them under the feeders, to provide cover for birds.
She said some MDC sites also take them, but she asked that residents call ahead. The Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin's Wildcat Park, which can use some, can be reached at 417-629-3423.
"We can always use those trees for cover for our bird feeders," she said.
Some trees also are submerged in area ponds and lakes to create fish habitat and underwater brush piles.
Residents are asked to remove all ornaments.
“Submerged Christmas trees make great underwater cover for smaller fish and aquatic invertebrates,” MDC fisheries biologist Brian McKeage said in a statement. “Larger fish then congregate around these structures to prey on fish and other food sources, so these trees become hotspots for fish and for anglers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.