Jeremiah Broadwell was always ornery. Growing up, he always found ways to get into trouble.
As an adult, he kept that mischievous streak, but also showed an incredible amount of generosity to his family, friends and even strangers, said Vickie Broadwell, his mother. The 31-year-old welder was the type to help people stranded on the side of the road, or surprise family members with presents on the holidays.
In 2009, Jeremiah Broadwell gave his last gifts to others. After he could not recover from injuries sustained in an automobile accident, the Broadwell family honored his wish to be an organ donor. At least two lives were saved. Vickie Broadwell said: One person received a kidney and liver, and another received his other kidney.
Organ donors and their families across the region were honored Tuesday during a banquet organized by the Midwest Transplant Network, Mercy Hospital Joplin, Freeman Health System and Saving Sight. More than 100 people supporting either donors or recipients attended the event in the hopes of raising awareness about the need for donors.
Vickie Broadwell was a featured speaker for the evening. She shared her story, including how she and Jeremiah had watched a video on organ donation a week before his accident, and he said that he was interested in becoming one. That discussion guided the family's efforts in the aftermath of the tragedy, she said.
Also speaking was Amanda Reeves, the mother of a child who received a heart donation.
The event was held alongside other events across the state to encourage people to take the process of organ donation seriously. Statewide, more than 200 recent organ donors in Missouri were recognized Tuesday in the Capitol with events including a candlelight vigil and moment of silence.
The events are intended to encourage people into bringing up the issue with their families. In addition, state health officials recommend that interested donors register in the state's registry, so that families can make decisions more easily in the event of a loved one's death.
Roxanna Estes, a family care specialist with Freeman, said that talking with your family is an important part of that process — especially if a person did not sign up in the registry.
One concern that keeps people from being donors is their current medical condition, Estes said. Patients with diabetes, high blood pressure or other health issues may not think their organs are valuable.
"There are many conditions where patients can still be eligible to be a donor," Estes said. "Don't ever give up on yourself, because you still may have gifts."
Statewide, more than 1,700 residents are on a waiting list for organ donations, according to a press release from the department. While one organ donor can save eight lives and enhance 75 other lives, thousands of people suffer or die because of a lack of donations.
The heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas and small intestine can help save lives, according to the release. Donations of bone marrow, skin, corneas, heart valves, blood vessels, tendons and more can also help enhance the lives of others.
"Although the majority of people support the idea of organ donation, not all have taken that simple step to ensure their wishes are honored after they are gone," said Paula Nickerson, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
