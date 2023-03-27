Murphysburg

Mary Anne Phillips points out a photo of Mary Kirk Kelly in a book about Missouri Southern State University on Monday.  Phillips said Kelly's contribution to the college and to Joplin was introducing the Model United Nations program locally. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on two historic women. 

The creator of a popular chili seasoning and a professor who introduced Joplin to Model UN are being recognized by a historic neighborhood as part of Women's History Month. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • A lockdown at Carthage High School. 
  • A fatal shooting at a Nashville school. 
  • The alignment of five planets. 

We hope you have a wonderful evening. 

