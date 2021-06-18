The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center of Joplin launched a fundraiser Friday to purchase a memorial headstone for the unmarked grave of 20-year-old Thomas Gilyard, a Black man who was lynched by a mob at the turn of the last century in Joplin in 1903.
On the evening of April 14, 1903, a Joplin hardware merchant reported to police that two pistols had been stolen by two Black men.
The next day, Joplin police officers, including 36-year-old Theodore Leslie, who was white, searched the Kansas City Southern rail yards. Leslie noticed a man in a rail car. Shots were fired, and Leslie later died.
On April 16, 1903, a search party formed and came across Gilyard, who had a gun. He was arrested and taken to the Joplin City Jail at City Hall, where a mob formed about an hour later. The Globe reported that Mayor Thomas Cunningham and City Attorney Perl Decker tried to reason with the crowd, but the mob pulled Gilyard out of his cell and hanged him two blocks away at Second Street and Wall Avenue.
The memorial stone fundraiser was prompted by the nation’s newest federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, Juneteenth or June 19. The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center is a 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to offering educational, civic, and social programs within the Joplin community. It’s located at 110 S. Main St.
Nanda Nunnelly, president of the service center, said people celebrate Juneteenth all across the nation in different ways, but there’s never been a formal event in Joplin corresponding with the date. Joplin Emancipation Park Days usually runs in late July to early August.
“Our area has not really had a Juneteenth celebration because our area often celebrates in August,” said Nunnelly. “One of the ways to celebrate June 19 is through service, and I had been discussing with our executive board different ways we could be of service.”
Formerly named the Negro Service Council of Joplin, the organization was established in 1946 during segregation and the civil rights era. It was the same year President Harry S. Truman established the President’s Committee on Civil Rights, which would recommend "more adequate means and procedures for the protection of the civil rights of the people of the United States."
“It was formed as a place for Black people to have social, recreational and educational opportunities that they were not given in Joplin,” said Nunnelly about the center. “At the time, they weren’t allowed to go to the Y or go into most bars to socialize. They weren’t even allowed to use the bathrooms in stores downtown. It was set up as a place for Black people in the community to come and have those types of activities.”
The Negro Service Council of Joplin was renamed a couple years ago after Minnie Hackney, who was the executive director from 1947 to 1980, in remembrance of her work and dedication.
“The service center goes back a long way to the Joplin community,” said Nunnelly. “It was also set up as a way to help ‘indigent people, juvenile delinquencies,’ which were the terms used in the founding documents. I have no doubt that the people who set up the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center probably also knew about the lynching of Mr. Gilyard, and they were trying to do what they could to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.”
Nunnelly has taught area schoolchildren about the lynching of Gilyard for several years to remember Joplin history. In 2018, a memorial service was held for Gilyard at the corner of Second Street and Wall Avenue.
But Nunnelly said it was a common feeling that not enough had been done to honor Gilyard, who did not receive a trial or even a grave marker in Fairview Cemetery.
“But at the time of the memorial in 2018, we had been talking about how there needs to be more done (for Gilyard),” she said. “This is a good continuation of that. I just believe that Mr. Gilyard did not get justice in life and therefore, we need to help make sure that people understand what actually happened and how it still affects our community today.”
Following Gilyard’s death, racial violence ensued where an angry mob attacked the Black district in Joplin where they threw rocks at Black people trying to escape, torched businesses and homes, and ran the Black population out of town.
“After lynching this young man, hundreds of citizens in Joplin and surrounding communities decided to then go through the town and burn down Black homes, businesses and even stoned people,” said Nunnelly. “For several days, Black people in our community either hid or left. And some never returned.”
Nunnelly said the Joplin community, and the nation as a whole, has a lot of atonement to do but believes that talking about these types of events and remembering June 19 can help spark true change. She said the Joplin School District has about 25% of children of color in their district and if citizens can make them feel safe and celebrated, the community will become stronger.
“I do believe that it’s through us talking about situations like this and teaching our young people what happened that we can keep it from happening again by understanding,” she said.
The memorial stone will have a brief description of what happened with the lynching, along with Gilyard’s name, birthday and date of death. The goal is to raise $5,000, and it will be placed as a marker in Fairview Cemetery. Separate grant funds are being used for a plaque at the site of his death.
To donate, visit www.paypal.com/paypalme/minniehackneycsc or mail checks to PO Box 1331, Joplin, MO 64801. For details, visit the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center Facebook page.
