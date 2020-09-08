"Fantastic, isn't it?"
That's how Louis Foraker, of Webb City, described the work going on at his Webb City home this morning. The U.S. Navy veteran was the first from the Joplin area to be selected for a nationwide effort to repair the roofs of our country's military personnel.
Participating organizations are Abernathy Roofing & Construction and the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity. For more on Foraker and the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, check out reporter Kevin McClintock's story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest COVID-19 case numbers from the Joplin metropolitan area.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- A story about the area high school seniors who are competing this year for National Merit scholarships.
All this and more can be found anytime at joplinglobe.com. Thanks for reading, and have a great evening.
