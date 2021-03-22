Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a day of fundraising for local groups and service organizations.
Give Joplin Day, set for Wednesday, will give people the opportunity to make donations to several groups with a mission of benefitting the community in various ways. They need the help a little more this year, because they have wrestled with the pandemic's effects on normal fundraising activities.
We'll have more about this event in tomorrow's edition and at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:
- The latest in the trial of Stephen Thompson, accused of murdering Carissa Gerard.
- An annual showcase of international cultures at Pittsburg State University.
- Protests of a bill that would make it a crime to block traffic during protests.
We hope your Monday went well and, if you're following the NCAA tournament, your bracket is still in good shape.
