Fourteen years ago, Cassandra Mueller needed a place to go with her year-old son after fleeing an abusive relationship. She was pregnant with her second child at the time.
Mueller found shelter at the Joplin Salvation Army for about six months. Her daughter, Charleigh, was born while she lived at the Salvation Army shelter.
For the past six years, she and her three children have returned to say thank you by volunteering at the Joplin Salvation Army on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It’s amazing. I came back six years ago, and my kids were really small, and I just wanted to give back because they had given to me so much,” said Mueller, of Joplin. “They were a blessing to me, and I wanted to do whatever I could for them. Then you could see my kids’ joy; they loved it as much as I did. The next year I presented them the option— do you want to have Christmas at home or Thanksgiving at home, or do you want to come here? They all said 'here,' so we’ve been coming here Thanksgiving and Christmas every year since then.”
The Mueller family members were some of hundreds of volunteers at different churches and agencies across the area so people who might otherwise spend this day alone could share a good meal with friendly faces.
Mueller and her three children — Ian, 15, Charleigh, 14, and Coryaunna, 12 — were among 60 volunteers who helped serve a Christmas meal to more than 200 people Wednesday at the Joplin Salvation Army at 320 E. Eighth St.
Salvation Army Maj. Beckie Stearns said a donor gave money so everyone who came to the Salvation Army's Christmas dinner would leave with some treats and gifts.
Stearns said the dinner has been a tradition for more than 30 years.
First Community Church in Joplin
For Mary Ann Soerries, a chance to help deliver meals for the First Community Church’s community Christmas dinner is a chance to complete a holiday cycle of prayer, service and celebration.
Soerries said she belongs to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Joplin, but a friend introduced her to the First Community Church’s event.
“My family lives out of town, and I go to midnight Mass at St. Mary’s for Christmas,” she said. “I’m a social worker from way back, and I know about people being home alone on holidays, and I thought I’m here, I’ve got the time, I can go to midnight Mass, I can deliver meals here, and our family always had its celebration late in the evening anyway and I would go to Tulsa for that. It was the best Christmas ever. My prayer, my service and my celebration.”
David Mason, chairman of the church’s board of directors and the committee that planned the Christmas dinner, said 2019 marked the 45th year the church has had a Christmas dinner.
He said that in a busy year, volunteers deliver 400 meals to homes across the area and serve as many as 400 people at the church, which is located at 2007 E. 15th St.
“This will be my 22nd year working the Christmas dinner, but there are people who have a lot more years in this than I do,” Mason said. “It takes a lot of people and a lot of time and a lot of money to put one of these on, but this is what we love to do for the community.
“It gives you a warm family feeling," he said. "You don’t realize until you do this job that some of the people we have here today, they don’t have anyplace to go on Christmas Day. If they didn’t have First Community Church to come to, they’d just be sitting by themselves and maybe not even have a meal.”
Gaye Pate, 80, said she and her husband have been volunteering at the dinner since 1986.
She traditionally serves at the dessert table while her husband works in the kitchen washing dishes.
“All you need to do is come to this once and you find out it’s a good place to be,” Pate said. “You see people that really need the connection. They come and maybe share a table with someone they don’t know and have a really nice meal.”
Carthage Crisis Center
The Carthage Crisis Center has been serving a community meal on Thanksgiving and Christmas for almost 20 years now, according to director Jim Benton.
Benton said the center delivered 108 meals to people who called in, and it served between 150 and 200 meals to people who came to the center, located at 100 S. Main St.
“We love to be a part of giving back, and that’s what our community is all about,” Benton said. “Everybody loves that opportunity. We have close to 60 volunteers that are involved today, cooking, serving, cleaning up and delivering meals.”
Benton said the center got help from a new source this year, the Mercy Hospital Carthage kitchen.
“They brought a good bulk of the meal for us and prepared it so we didn’t have to do quite as much,” Benton said. “We were thrilled when Mercy called. They said, 'We want to prep the meal for you.' They showed up yesterday, they prepped it in their kitchen and then brought it all here in trays for us. They brought the turkey, and we cooked some hams. We’ve been cooking for a couple of days. Many hands make light work, is the saying, and that’s what happens here.”
Debbie Herbst, who helped deliver meals for the Carthage Crisis Center with her daughter, Taylor, and husband, Bob, said the event is also a reminder not to take things for granted.
“Being out on Christmas Day is an incredible reminder of how blessed we are to have a home and have an intact family and to never take that for granted,” she said.
