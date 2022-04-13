Today in the Globe newsroom we ran through fundraising options for a kids' running club.
A twice-weekly event at Kelsey Norman Elementary School is more than about walking and running. The woman who runs it is now exploring fundraising options to better serve the 40-50 kids who participate.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A constitutional amendment aimed at reversing a voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
- Missouri's attorney general re-filing dropped involuntary manslaughter charges against three in connection with a sunken duck boat.
- The Missouri House granting approval to a bill that allows lawsuits for teaching certain topics in schools.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
