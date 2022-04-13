Kelsey Norman Runners

Kelsey Norman fourth-grade teacher Gabrielle Robinson hands a popsicle stick to Dresden Wofford, 9, after completion of a lap during the Kelsey Norman Running Club on Tuesday. After receiving seven sticks, the student is credited with running one mile.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we ran through fundraising options for a kids' running club. 

A twice-weekly event at Kelsey Norman Elementary School is more than about walking and running. The woman who runs it is now exploring fundraising options to better serve the 40-50 kids who participate. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • A constitutional amendment aimed at reversing a voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
  • Missouri's attorney general re-filing dropped involuntary manslaughter charges against three in connection with a sunken duck boat.
  • The Missouri House granting approval to a bill that allows lawsuits for teaching certain topics in schools. 

We hope you have a peaceful evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.