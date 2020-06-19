Organizers cancel Mudstock 2020

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Mudstock 2020, an annual event where hundreds of area kids mix it up with 280,000 gallons of sunbaked water, has been canceled.
Coordinated by the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, the event was to have taken place next weekend in a portion of Carthage’s Municipal Park, which had been prepped to be converted into a mud-splashed playground.
The event was canceled “due to ongoing health concerns,” according to a statement from the Joplin-based alliance, “and an effort to keep our community safe.”
Cases of the coronavirus have exploded across the Joplin metro area in recent weeks. In the past seven days, COVID-19 cases in Jasper County have spiked from 74 to 259; and from 47 to 157 in neighboring Newton County. Cases in Joplin have nearly doubled, from 29 to 56.
While Mudstock is guaranteed to get kids muddy on the outside, the overall goal is to keep them clean on the inside. Throughout the day, kids are taught that they can have fun without using drugs or alcohol. It also gives parents the opportunity to educate their children about drug prevention.
Mudstock was first launched in 2000 by the Carthage Police Department. The anticipated event has been rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
