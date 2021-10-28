ORONOGO, Mo. — After decades of providing natural gas for its residents through a city-owned utility, the Oronogo City Council has decided now is the time to sell the operation to a company that specializes in that business.
The city officials are asking residents for permission to sell city’s gas utility to Spire for $620,000 in Tuesday’s election.
Oronogo Mayor Charles Wilkins said some city officials are concerned about rising costs of maintenance and meeting federal safety and environmental regulations.
“The main system in town, there’s about 8.1 miles of mains and about 268 services,” Wilkins said. “The system that’s there was put in in the 1990s, so it’s getting a little bit of age on it with the cost of trying to maintain the system in the coming years. Increased regulations are coming on, and the small guys are going to have to follow the same regulations as the big guys. The liabilities were a consideration. The council decided, ‘Hey, let’s talk to them.’”
Given that the numbers were good, the council thought it prudent to put the utility in the hands of experts in that business. There also was “obviously a safety issue involved,” he said.
Wilkins said the city has operated its own natural gas service for decades. He said some city officials became concerned about the safety and liability of operating a natural gas utility after a worker was injured in an explosion in a gas line near Lone Elm and Fir Road in February.
“All three of our public works employees now are all gas-certified,” Wilkins said. “They are all certified to work on the system. Our inspection records have been wonderful. Our last inspection the only deficiency that really showed up was that one of the trucks didn’t have a fire extinguisher on it.”
Rates
Cliff Garrett, manager of business development with Spire, said the company brings more stable prices to Oronogo customers.
Wilkins said the city sets its rates every month based on the price of the gas it buys from a wholesaler. That price is determined on the day of the sale.
Garrett said Spire is regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission and that the rate it charges for gas, which makes up about a quarter of a gas bill, is set by that commission.
Wilkins said that last year Oronogo was charging just slightly more than Spire for gas. Oronogo and Spire also collect a customer charge for every gas meter at a home. Oronogo’s charge is $26 per meter, and Spire’s charge is $20.
“Our Spire rates are listed, and you can find them on our website at spireenergy.com,” Garrett said. “Our entire Missouri West region is under the same rates everywhere from St. Joseph and Kansas City to Joplin, and Oronogo will be included in those rates. There won’t be a specific rate for Oronogo; it’ll just be our normal rates that are across all our Missouri West customers, which is 500,000-plus customers. It would be the same that someone in Joplin can pay.”
Garrett and Wilkins both said average household gas users in Oronogo should see a small decrease in their gas bills mainly because of the customer charge, but the price per unit of gas they charge is similar.
Spire’s rate won’t change as often as the Oronogo rate.
No staffing changes
Wilkins said the growth in the number of homes under construction in Oronogo means no one on staff will be laid off if the city sells the natural gas utility.
“Our utilities clerks ... still have to do the water, sewer and trash billing. Our public works ... still have to be able to maintain the quality of service the people expect,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins said the city hasn’t come up with any firm plans as to what it plans to do with the proceeds from the sale of the utility.
“There’s some talk of maybe starting new facilities for our city since there’s a city hall, our maintenance buildings. We have members who want to expand some parks,” Wilkins said. “We really haven’t spent money that we don’t have. We’re waiting on the election results before we start making plans. We’ll have things we will need to do.”
One of the biggest changes for residents is they would no longer pay their natural gas bill at Oronogo City Hall, they’d make payment arrangements with Spire. Wilkins said Spire has the resources to offer services such as level payment plans and others that the city can’t offer.
Wilkins said the city may lose out on fees and revenue from the gas utility, but voters will likely be given the chance to levy a franchise tax on the company and that would likely make up for part of that revenue loss.
Wilkins said the sale has to be approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission before becoming official, meaning the sale might not be final until spring 2022.
Wilkins said voters will have the chance down the road to reverse the sale.
“Yes, we are selling it, but it’s a 20-year franchise,” he said. “In 20 years, the voters will revisit; it’s not a forever thing. It’s reviewed in 20 years the way the Missouri state law is.”
Oronogo is the only city in Jasper County and one of about 35 communities in Missouri that operate a municipal natural gas system. Communities that operate natural gas systems in Southwest Missouri include Granby, Wheaton and Liberal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.